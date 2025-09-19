OPINION
OPINION
Nuclear breakdown: How the end of the New START treaty will affect the arms race between Russia and the U.S.
OPINION
The dragon bites its own tail: How purges in China’s military leadership are tied to its “peaceful superpower” policy
OPINION
Posts change, but NABU endures: Why sweeping high-level personnel changes in Kyiv point to a stronger Ukrainian state
OPINION
Polar disorder: Why Trump wants to seize Greenland and what a U.S. annexation of the island would mean for NATO
OPINION
Not on the brink: Why protests and airstrikes alone are unlikely to bring revolution in Iran without a split in the armed forces
OPINION
Solidarity with caveats: Western countries support Ukraine but bar their citizens from fighting for it
OPINION
Europe rising: Pressure from east and west compelled the EU to begin standing up for itself in 2025
OPINION
Into the shadows: Sanctions have reduced Russia from an oil superpower to a global energy disrupter
OPINION
Not worth the paper it’s written on: Why any “land for peace” deal in Ukraine would be legally void
OPINION
The Santa clause: America’s unrealistic new national security strategy offers Europeans an opportunity
OPINION
A nation adrift: A year into al-Sharaa’s rule, Syria remains undecided on its political system and foreign policy
OPINION
A House of Kremlin Dynamite: How the image of Russians in Western cinema has changed since 2022
OPINION
The Ayatollah walks into a bazaar: Iran is shopping around to upgrade its armed forces, and China is the lead supplier
OPINION
A few degrees bolder: Why Russia’s new attempt to push Ukraine into a “peace deal” on its terms has failed
OPINION
“He must have got this from K.”: How a Russian operative used the American media to bring a risible “peace deal” into existence
OPINION
Schengen echo chamber: The EU’s new visa restrictions will hit vulnerable Russians without actually enhancing the bloc’s security
OPINION
Better than war: The fragile peace between Hamas and Israel is still preferable to the alternative
OPINION
Peace but no cigar: Putin’s apology cools off Aliyev’s wrath but comes short of restoring the alliance
OPINION
A front-row seat to “Degradation”: Russian cinema is going through the worst period in its history
OPINION
No-peace deal: Trump’s Gaza plan may secure a hostage exchange, but it is unlikely to stop the war
OPINION
Reality Czech: Prague looks set to follow the Kremlin-friendly path blazed by Hungary and Slovakia
OPINION