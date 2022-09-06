CORRUPTION
CORRUPTION
All is fair in steel and war: Italian equipment used in making military armor continues to be supplied to Russia
CORRUPTION
Hawks on boats: Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev buys new UK-built yacht and profits from livestock and “patriotic” video games
CORRUPTION
Bullion bypass: How Russia circumvents sanctions to export billions of dollars worth of gold through Armenia
CORRUPTION
Stamp them through: Russian oligarchs, FSB generals, religious figures, and children of the elite travel abroad under diplomatic cover
CORRUPTION
Vaulted interests: Russian Ministry of Defense contractor supplies safes to the Lithuanian army
CORRUPTION
Prosecutors' Business Bank: Tracking the offshore money laundering scheme of Zheleznyak and Leontiev
CORRUPTION
Proxy billionaire: Ties with some of Putin’s oldest allies propel mystery businessman onto Russia’s Forbes list
CORRUPTION
Our flag means cash: The Latvian trader abetting Russia’s billion-dollar oil sanctions evasion
CORRUPTION
Debt to the Fatherland: FSB general overseeing Russia’s National Guard hides from bailiffs in elite Moscow apartment
CORRUPTION
Safe houses: FSB counterintelligence chief behind arrest of Evan Gershkovich is a secret billionaire rentier
CORRUPTION
Same as the old boss: New deputy head of Russia’s Defense Ministry Oleg Savelyev conceals his wife — and her luxury properties
CORRUPTION
The “Immortal Dreamer”: Putin’s family still buys its yachts and spare parts for private jets in the West, despite sanctions
CORRUPTION
Death metal: Russian Defense Ministry contractor close to Putin buys Maltese passport and French villa with money from weapons disposal
CORRUPTION
Children’s magazines and fighting “soullessness”: Here’s what Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee was up to instead of fighting ISIS
CORRUPTION
Messieurs Kingpin: Makhmudov and Bokarev, Russian oligarchs with gang ties and Ukraine war profits, buy villas in France
CORRUPTION
Spoils of war failures: FSB general who botched Russia's war preparations owns millions of dollars worth of real estate
CORRUPTION
Turning money into wine. With billions of rubles thrown at them, Putin palace wineries are yet to break even
CORRUPTION
Our man in Miami. Pro-Putin Russian billionaire accused of meddling in U.S. elections evades sanctions, moves family to America
CORRUPTION
A major general: How Mikhail Babich became a billionaire by tapping into Russia's Defense Ministry budget
CORRUPTION
Just outside the spotlight: The little-known success story of Putin's college pal Viktor Khmarin
CORRUPTION
Playing second fiddle. Roldugin exposed as nominee of Putin's newly discovered offshore firm
CORRUPTION
Perks of the job: How presidential affairs manager Alexander Kolpakov amassed billions while aiding Putin hide stolen funds
CORRUPTION
Truckloads of money: Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov makes hundreds of millions on corrupt deals
CORRUPTION
Putin's daughters, Anna Chapman and others: The high-profile tenants of KGB and SVR safehouses
CORRUPTION
Safehouse blown. How Russian intelligence chief’s lady friend snatched Kim Philby’s apartment from his students
CORRUPTION
Real Kremlin agents in Riga: How criminal Russian oligarchs with Defense Ministry contracts do business in Latvia
CORRUPTION
Blood red: Sanctioned oligarch Gennady Timchenko owns wineries in Tuscany and Krasnodar via entourage
CORRUPTION
Oligarch’s Prosecutor. Deputy General Prosecutor Andrei Kikot accepts bribes from a real estate developer
CORRUPTION
“There’s no money, hold on!” Dmitry Medvedev rents a land plot worth almost $8,5 million for $25, which he doesn’t pay either
CORRUPTION