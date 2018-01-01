ABOUT US

The Insider is an online publication specializing in investigative journalism, fact-checking, and political analysis. Our editorial team is spread out across multiple countries.

Editor-in-chief: Andris Jansons



Public relations manager: Daria Nilova

The Russian-language publication includes a website, a Telegram channel, a livestream-focused YouTube channel (The Insider Live), a documentary and video-reporting YouTube channel (The Insider), and an Instagram account (@the_insider_rus).

Our English version also includes a website and YouTube channel (The Insider World), along with accounts on X / Twitter (@InsiderEng), Bluesky, and Instagram (@the_insider_english).

The Insider’s reporting has received numerous international awards, including the Council of Europe’s Innovation Award (2018), the European Press Prize (2019), and the Free Media Award (2020). Films and video reports based on The Insider’s investigations have gone on to win major honors, including an Emmy (2021), an Oscar (2023), and a BAFTA (2023).

A vital source of funding for The Insider comes from the regular donations of our readers. We encourage all those who wish to support our work to consider becoming recurring donors.

CONTACT



📧 [email protected]

