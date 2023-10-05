History
The Nazi factor: How West Germany democratized without fully purging its Hitler-era civil service
History
Stealing for the Soviet Union: How the USSR deployed shadow trade and industrial espionage to circumvent Western sanctions
History
One hundred years before Prigozhin: How the Bolsheviks nearly fell to to an uprising in Moscow
History
From trade wars to battlefields: Tariff disputes have ignited some of history's biggest conflicts
History
There and Back Again: Trans people in the West are losing ground in their struggle for rights
History
The Templars of Langley, Virginia: Declassified documents outline the CIA’s quest to find the Ark of the Covenant
History
The Lost Army: War veterans could pose a problem for Putin’s Russia, just like they did for interwar Germany
History
Diagnosis as denunciation: Kremlin meddling in doctor-patient confidentiality has a long history
History
Death Camps Inc. How the Syrian dictatorship outsourced the construction of torture prisons to fugitive Nazis
History
Saladin and the wonderful lamp: Why Iran really believes Israel is using Djinns to fight Hezbollah
History
“I despise your court and I despise your power”: The complete collection of Alexei Navalny's “last words”
History
How Iranian Azerbaijan narrowly avoided becoming the USSR's “new territory”: Excerpt from “Iran's Kremlin Agents” by Mikhail Krutikhin
History
Bland Samaritans: The modern-day descendants of the people that sparked the Arab-Israeli conflict
History
Gallows for a Propagandist: How the Third Reich's chief proponent failed to defend himself in Nuremberg
History
Self-prosecution as a national sport. How Stalinism forged ‘self-criticism,’ self-denunciation, and other forms of public apology
History
Faith with trust issues. Why Iran is struggling to consolidate the Islamic world against Israel
History