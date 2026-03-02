The heir to the throne, Mohammad Reza, grew up as the complete opposite of his stern father. Dreamy and shy, he showed no strong leadership traits and was very lonely starting all the way from childhood. At the age of six, he was sent to a royal military academy, where he received basic military training.

The crown prince continued his education in Switzerland at an elite boarding school among the heirs of European dynasties. Yet even there, Mohammad Reza became an outsider: instead of forming useful connections, he befriended the gardener’s son, who introduced the future shah to French poetry. Later, the crown prince brought his friend to Tehran and had him live in his palace, a move that not only enraged his father but also became a source of gossip at court.

In 1936, the crown prince once again found himself in a strict military environment. After two years at an officers’ academy in Tehran, he was commissioned as a lieutenant and soon traveled to Egypt, where, at age 19, he married the 17-year-old Princess Fawzia. The marriage to an ancient royal house was meant to lend the Pahlavi dynasty the legitimacy it sorely lacked, especially within Iran itself.

Reza Shah carried out unpopular reforms without regard for either the clergy or the merchants. His campaign against traditional clothing provoked particular controversy. He first banned men from wearing the turban, ordering them instead to wear a modern head covering that people nicknamed the “Pahlavi cap.” Even greater resentment followed the ban on the chador. Even secular Iranians viewed its prohibition as an act of extreme despotism.

Protests against such intrusion into private life led to clashes with the army, resulting in numerous casualties. While suppressing the unrest, the shah broke one of society’s key taboos by ordering the army to attack protesters even inside mosques. Reza Shah believed that modernization could be achieved only through force, and with each reform he became more entrenched in that view.