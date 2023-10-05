Confession
Confession
“Programs about Christ followed by beatings half to death”: Kherson’s ex-mayor Volodymyr Mykolaienko on his years in Russian captivity
Confession
“You must not show that you are afraid”: Tales of captivity in the Kremlin-controlled “People’s Republics”
Confession
“They forced me to cook, clean, and fulfill their sexual whims”: Testimony of a Ukrainian woman enslaved by Russian soldiers
Confession
“This isn’t the Middle Ages, and we aren’t serfs”: Locals in Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donbas react to Putin’s territorial demands
Confession
Tracked down, coerced, threatened: How Russia hunts down deserters and forces them back to the front lines in Ukraine
Confession
“Thou shalt not idolize your motherland”: Russian Orthodox priests on the war in Ukraine and the degradation of their church
Confession
The Kremlin’s missionary: A former aide shares the secrets of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary
Confession
“Our people poisoned Navalny”: Former FSB officer on surveilling opposition figures and running black ops in Russia and Ukraine
Confession
“We tried to leave as few buildings intact as possible”: Russian-speaking IDF soldiers on their service in Gaza
Confession
“Even if the war in Gaza ends, this hatred isn’t going anywhere”: Soviet-born émigré Jews speak out on the rise of antisemitism in the U.S.
Confession
“If a colonel couldn’t do anything, what could I do?”: A Belarusian border guard’s confession
Confession
Those who stayed: Stories of Ukrainians who refuse to leave their war-torn towns and villages
Confession
“GRU officers do time for drugs, the police for protection rackets”: Inside Russia’s prison colony for crooked cops and spooks
Confession
“The president lives in his own reality”: Confessions of police officers and government officials in Russia’s borderlands
Confession
“Everyone wants me to pick a fight with my cousin”: Nate Vance on war, family politics, and the fight for Ukraine
Confession
“They tied me to a chair with duct tape and started torturing me with electricity”: Testimonies of Ukrainian women abducted by Russia
Confession
“If we got captured, we’d probably be executed”: Confessions of three foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine
Confession
“In emigration, the war was all we ever talked about. In Russia, it’s bad form.” The life of activists who returned to their home country
Confession
“The officer made it clear we were being deported”: How Trump’s anti-immigration policies impacted Russian asylum seekers
Confession
“Even if you feel opposition inside, you have to demonstrate support”: Confessions of teachers in Belgorod schools
Confession
“Photos of Putin and Kadyrov were in the dean’s office, like icons”: Russian students expelled for their anti-war views share their stories
Confession
“We ditched our uniforms and hid in a swamp”: Chechen POWs from “Akhmat” share their accounts from Kursk
Confession
“The only way to wash away the shame is with weapons”: Why Russian volunteers choose to fight for Ukraine
Confession
“Their shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar’ drowned out our footsteps as we approached from the back”: Confessions of Ukrainian scouts
Confession
“For 72 days I was electrocuted, beaten, not allowed to eat or sleep”: how Russian convicts are driven to “meat-grinder assaults”
Confession
“They tied me to a tree and said: ‘We’re gonna put you down now.’ There were 30 bodies in a ditch nearby”: Confessions of a Russian deserter
Confession
“Dying isn’t as bad as being a Russian POW”: Freed Ukrainian soldiers speak out about their time in Russian captivity
Confession
“We were handed envelopes with 'incentives' for delivering favorable results”: A Russian election official's confession
Confession
“It’s gut-wrenching to read accounts of torture and not be able to offer any comfort”: Confessions of Russian political prisoners’ wives
Confession
“Terrorists looked for children by following the sound of their screams”: How Russian-speaking families in Israel are surviving the war
Confession
Under the watchful eye of “Nikolai Nikolaevich”: How the FSB's surveillance unit monitors journalists and foreigners
Confession