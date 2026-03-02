Nuclear breakdown: How the end of the New START treaty will affect the arms race between Russia and the U.S.

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For more than five decades, the nuclear relationship between the United States and Russia was defined, however imperfectly, by a succession of arms control agreements that verified, capped, and constrained the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals. That architecture collapsed in stages — the ABM Treaty in 2002, the INF Treaty in 2019 — and ended entirely on Feb. 5, 2026, when New START expired without a replacement.

The treaty’s demise has revived familiar fears of a nuclear arms race, and those fears are not entirely misplaced. Yet the recurring Western assumption that Russia will respond with a proportional expansion of its strategic forces misreads both the constraints Moscow actually faces and the logic driving its future force posture.

Moscow’s response will not be a sprint toward numerical superiority. It will instead reflect a pattern that has defined Russian strategic behavior for decades: preserve deterrence at broadly stable levels, avoid the fiscal and diplomatic costs of visible expansion, and shift competition into domains that are cheaper to contest, harder to regulate, and more directly useful for the coercive purposes Russia actually cares about. The question is not whether Russia will exploit the treaty’s absence but where, how, and at what cost.

New START

Signed in 2010, New START capped each side at 1,550 deployed strategic warheads on no more than 700 missiles and bombers. It also provided for on-site inspections, biannual data exchanges, and a verification regime that gave each side reliable knowledge of the other’s posture. For Moscow, the treaty froze U.S. strategic forces at levels Russia could plausibly match despite significant economic asymmetries, while deliberately leaving untouched the domains where Russia maintained comparative advantages — particularly its large non-strategic nuclear stockpile and the novel delivery systems it was developing outside the treaty’s formal categories.