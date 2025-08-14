Investigations
Investigations
The Insider identifies 6,000 exporters trading with sanctioned Russian firms or defense industry suppliers, 4,000 of them based in China
Investigations
To Russia for the money: Austria’s Putin-friendly former foreign minister lives on million-ruble fees from propaganda channel RT
Investigations
“The biggest cover-up of my adult life”: Inside the CIA’s attempt to make Havana Syndrome disappear
Investigations
“What bastard builds a school inside a military base?”: Residents of Iran’s Minab speak out about the school strike
Investigations
The drinking buddy: Dmitry Medvedev’s “wallet” profits from Oreshnik missile production while making wine in Italy
Investigations
Theft, mistresses, and U.S. passports: The double lives of the Russian MPs building a “digital GULAG” while preaching “traditional values”
Investigations
Alice in adult-land: Nomma Zarubina admits to collaborating with the FSB and involvement in prostitution
Investigations
“The study had nothing to do with treatment”: Russian institute that supplied toxin used on Navalny looked into methods for its detection
Investigations
Suppliers of death: The Insider identifies another 300 companies making purchases on behalf of the Russian military
Investigations
Through Mordovia to Mordor: How Latin American and African mercenaries are recruited for Russia’s war against Ukraine
Investigations
“Pancake,” “Lenin,” and an FSB hacker: Meet the fresh faces at Putin’s new directorate “for strategic partnership and cooperation”
Investigations
Talking points from Moscow: How RT and the GRU set the agenda on German-language Telegram
Investigations
Drunk driving and prostitutes: Members of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service have taken to denouncing their colleagues
Investigations
Inside Moscow’s latest clash of clans: A new counterintelligence chief could hand Igor Sechin influence over both the FSB and the army
Investigations
Covering their trail: Russia’s customs service has started concealing data on sanctioned imports
Investigations
The mob’s humanitarian backdoor: Ramzan Kadyrov’s mafia connections reach deep into German critical infrastructure
Investigations
Substance dependence: Russia’s military-industrial complex still relies on imported chemicals, including some from the West
Investigations
Privatization for hire: Russia’s state property chief is on the payroll of Putin pal Arkady Rotenberg
Investigations
Call center redemption: Why a former Russian prison guard’s captivity at a rogue telemarketing outpost had nothing to do with Ukraine
Investigations
Kremlin customer service: The Insider identifies the top 30 customs brokers facilitating sanctioned imports to Russia
Investigations
Millionaire vs. buskers: Chief of St. Petersburg Police cracking down on street musicians owns $6.2 million worth of real estate
Investigations
“The sky is falling?”: Company linked to oligarch Deripaska bought American-inspired Swiwin engines for use in jet-powered Shahed drones
Investigations
Our Lady of Spies: How a crime boss built a “miracle church” for Russia’s top intelligence officers
Investigations
The price of loyalty: Kremlin propaganda power couple Skabeeva and Popov have seen their incomes soar amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Investigations
Shoigu’s daughter, a submarine shipyard, and two criminal oligarchs: Meet the Russian business partners of Estonian entrepreneurs
Investigations
War and wine: While Russia bleeds money and battles drones, Putin's wine business is booming
Investigations
Reporting for duty: Kremlin sends in new agents after Austria expels spies masquerading as journalists
Investigations
“They pointed at some woman and said I’d been caught red-handed”: How Chechen security services honeytrap men into going to war
Investigations
Our Jan in Moscow: The secret Russian life of Europe's most notorious fugitive-turned-spy
Investigations
Family values: FSB chief’s nephew tied to corrupt businessmen including Putin’s old judo partners
Investigations
Spies, banquets, and embezzlement: The inner workings of Putin’s “cultural ties” directorate
Investigations
Russian billionaire Konstantin Nikolaev received EU subsidies while a company linked to him was importing Austrian Glock pistols to Russia
Investigations
The Russian Duma’s “Bachelor Club”: Meet 39 MPs whose secret partners own their undisclosed wealth
Investigations