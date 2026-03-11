The Insider identifies 6,000 exporters trading with sanctioned Russian firms or defense industry suppliers, 4,000 of them based in China

For example, the Chinese company Henan New Silk Road International Co., Ltd. delivered more than 100 turbojet engines worth about $3 million to the sanctioned Russian company Chipdevice LLC. With a thrust of 80 kilograms, these engines are fit for use on large military UAVs (to compare, the thrust of the Geran/Shahed drones is about 40 kilograms). The listed manufacturer of the product is a non-existent company, while the Chinese seller is not yet under sanctions.

Another example: the Isetsky Forging and Mechanical Plant, which produces titanium products, has increased its output nearly eightfold since the start of the full-scale war. It is therefore reasonable to assume that the enterprise has been focusing primarily on production for the military sector. The plant has purchased a high-speed hydraulic forging press, together with two forging manipulators and a charging machine — equipment used in the production of titanium alloys for a wide range of operations. Yet the supplier, Shanghai Yanghuang Trading Co., Ltd., is not under sanctions.

Titanium forging is an advanced industrial process that is complicated by the material’s poor thermal conductivity. In the defense sector, this technology is relevant for the manufacturing of armor components for vehicles and personal protective equipment.

Turkey supplies the most critical goods

While China ranks first in terms of the quantity of exporters and the total volume of trade with the Russian defense sector, the leader in terms of the quality of goods imported by sanctioned Russian companies and defense industry trading partners is Turkey. Sixty-eight percent of Turkish exports in the most technology-intensive categories (metalworking, non-consumer electronics, optics, equipment for metallurgy and energy, and non-household measuring instruments) consist of high-end equipment made in Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

Turkish suppliers delivered a vertical milling machine — a five-axis CNC machining center made by Leadwell CNC Machines — to Russia’s Mobula LLC, which sells machine tools to military plants. Such machines are used, for instance, by the Kalashnikov Concern, which produces small arms and ZALA drones.

Soyuz Engineering, another Russian defense industry supplier, went to Turkey to shop for a new five-axis high-performance vertical milling machining center — the R5A.6, from the Raffaello line manufactured by the Italian company Rema Control SRL.

Turkey has also been supplying Italian Seica PILOT V8 automatic printed circuit board testing systems to Sovtest ATE LLC, which works with Russian defense industry clients.