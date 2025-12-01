POLITICS
POLITICS
Confuse and conquer: Trump’s messaging around Iran has split politicians and voters along familiar lines
POLITICS
International nationalism: The MAGA movement is uniting Europe’s right-wing and pro-Russian forces against the EU
POLITICS
Back in the game: The war in Iran gives the Kurds a chance to regain their footing after being sidelined in Syria
POLITICS
Oil for power: How Maduro’s cronies traded Venezuela’s natural resource wealth for Trump’s protection
POLITICS
No connection: Blocking Starlink for the Russian military has changed the situation at the front in Ukraine
POLITICS
Record losses and minimal gains: Assessing the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine
POLITICS
When rules no longer rule: Global institutions are failing, and it is far from clear what might replace them
POLITICS
Gulf buddies: Arab monarchies are squabbling over regional standing, fossil fuels, and Trump’s attention
POLITICS
The roadmap to Damascus: Syria’s new government is struggling to bring the Kurds under its authority
POLITICS
Through the meat grinder: 20 dead per square kilometer and the other Russian military takeaways of 2025
POLITICS
The son of a Wehrmacht lieutenant: How Chile’s most right-wing president since Pinochet came to power
POLITICS
Banking on repression: How Russia weaponized its “terrorist” list against political dissidents
POLITICS
Not-so-useful idiots: How the International Russophile Movement consolidated the Kremlin’s European influence networks
POLITICS