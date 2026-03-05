The second set of pledges announced in Washington concerned sending troops to take part in the International Stabilization Forces in Gaza (ISF), as outlined in the October peace deal. Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania have signed on in principle, but so far, the only concrete figure — 8,000 troops — was announced by Jakarta. Of those, the first thousand are expected to be ready for deployment to Gaza by early April.

However, according to American General and ISF Commander Jasper Jeffers, a total of 20,000 troops is required. They are expected to begin their work in areas where Israeli forces are still present and then move into zones that remain under Hamas control.

Some 12,000 Palestinian police officers are supposed to help foreign forces maintain order in Gaza. Officials in Washington announced that recruitment for the new structure has already begun, with 2,000 applications already having been submitted. Egypt and Jordan will provide training. The plan calls for 5,000 officers to be trained within two months.

According to the Board of Peace’s High Representative for Gaza, Bulgarian diplomat Nikolay Mladenov, the police will answer to the NCGA and will be able to “eliminate all factions in Gaza and place all weapons under the control of a single civilian authority.” How this will be achieved is unclear, since the mandates of the ISF and the police have not been separated.

The Palestinian side, along with the region’s various Arab states, want the ISF to limit its role to separating the two sides, while Israel proposes that the force take on the disarmament of the Palestinians. Trump, meanwhile, hopes coercion will not be required in order to disarm Hamas and other groups. He threatened a “harsh response” if Hamas does not comply with what is being demanded of it. As usual, the problem is the absence of timelines. On Feb. 16, Israeli cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs said that the United States had asked to give Hamas roughly two months to complete the assigned task, but it remains unclear from which date that period is supposed to begin.

For its part, Hamas commented on the first session of the Board of Peace in Washington by stressing that any arrangements must begin with a complete end to Israeli aggression, the lifting of the blockade of the enclave, and guarantees of the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people — above all, their right to freedom and self-determination. At the same time, U.S. mediator Bishara Bahbah said that the disarmament of Hamas depends in part on guarantees of protection for its members.

According to a statement by a “senior member of the Board of Peace,” who was quoted by the Israeli news outlet Ynet, Hamas is expected to make a decision sometime in March. The disarmament process is set to begin in April: first, heavy equipment, then tunnel infrastructure, followed by small arms. “The key innovation is that each Hamas member who turns in a rifle will receive financial compensation — the amount has not yet been determined — as well as amnesty,” he said. In his telling, if things go well the disarmament process could take six months and involve no casualties. If not, it could drag on for two years with “numerous casualties.”