Oil for power: How Maduro’s cronies traded Venezuela’s natural resource wealth for Trump’s protection

Still, all of the old repressive laws remain in force — among them the 2017 Law Against Hate, which in practice is used to hand dissidents terms ranging from 10 to 20 years for their “incitement to hatred.” There is no rule of law, and no meaningful talk of reforming the security forces, courts, or prosecutors’ offices. Any media outlets not already under the control of government-affiliated businesspeople continue to face censorship, and many news websites remain blocked. One of the key issues is the dissolution of the colectivos and other paramilitary groups created and financed by the Chávez–Maduro regime to exert illegal control over society, intimidate opponents, and carry out repression.

It is also clear that the current Venezuelan authorities seek to prevent Machado's return to the country. On Feb. 12, Delcy Rodríguez warned the opposition leader: “As for her return to the country, she will have to answer to Venezuela — why she called for a military intervention, why she asked for sanctions against Venezuela, and why she celebrated the actions that took place at the beginning of January.”

The United States, meanwhile, appears to view Machado as a backup option for long-term use. The course of events could change if civil society takes to the streets to demand real reforms. In that event, Washington could choose to accelerate Venezuela’s democratic transition.

Machado remains resolute

After his Senate appearance, Marco Rubio met with Machado, calling her a potential ally in a transitional government for Venezuela. However, when asked after the meeting whether she was ready to join a transitional government alongside Delcy Rodríguez, the opposition leader replied: “We are willing and are working to facilitate a real transition. This is not a Russian-style transition where the mafias remain in power.”

Machado stressed that her goal is to restore institutions that guarantee democracy and justice, rather than preserve the ruling regime. She emphasized, however, that the United States was “the only government that risked the lives of its citizens for the freedom of Venezuela.”

Speaking online at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, Machado was even more critical of Delcy Rodríguez: “She knows that the world knows she is part of a criminal structure. She is an essential part of the cartel. She was the architect and overseer of the torture system and the repressive apparatus, and she is the main link to Russia, Iran, and Cuba.” Machado stressed the need for restoring institutions now that “the remnants of the regime are following the orders of the United States.”

Political prisoners: manipulation and reality

On Jan. 8, National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodríguez announced the first release of political prisoners, raising hopes for rapid change in the country. In reality, however, only nine of Venezuela’s approximately 1,000 potential candidates were released that day — five of them Spanish nationals.

Any subsequent developments have unfolded in a highly opaque manner, with the authorities and non-governmental organizations citing completely different numbers of people released. Delcy Rodríguez accused NGOs of manipulating figures and lying, and at the end of January her brother offered assurances that the lists of those freed were available. However, they were never officially published. In turn, NGOs suspected that the government was inflating the numbers by releasing people who were not actually political prisoners.

According to a report published on Feb. 13 by the non-governmental organization Foro Penal, which provides legal defense for political prisoners in Venezuela, 644 people remain in custody after 431 political prisoners were released in the first month after Maduro’s ouster. Machado, meanwhile, said that 171 military personnel remain imprisoned and that none of them have been released. And in January 2026 alone, another 36 Venezuelans were arrested on political grounds.

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a former governor and lawmaker, was released on Feb. 8 before being abducted hours later by a group of armed men. The next day, prosecutors said he had violated the court’s prescribed precautionary measures and placed him under house arrest. This is far from the only case of a person being re-detained after release, and it only received attention because of the politician’s prominence.

Which is why dozens of prisoners’ family members gather daily outside detention centers with lists in hand, demanding information about those who do not appear in any public records. During the January protests, three mothers of political prisoners died without ever receiving news that their sons had been released.