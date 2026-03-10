Kakha Jordania is also linked to Russia’s oil business. According to a report by the independent Russian outlet Agentstvo, from 2016 to 2023 Kakha owned the Russian oil trader Oil Energy Group, and since 2018 he has held a 25% stake in SDO-Logistik. Sergey Alexeyev, the son of Russian Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, holds 51% of SDO-Logistik. (The elder Alekseyev is the same GRU first deputy chief who recently survived an assassination attempt in Moscow.) Sergey worked at Russneft before launching his own company. Russneft, founded in 2002 by businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, was the first company to supply oil to Kulevi in October 2025.

An achievement backed by the government

Corruption researcher Besik Donadze told The Insider that Black Sea Petroleum appears to be more of a Russian business than a Georgian one. “[The owners] did not make their money in Georgia. They made it in Russia, brought it to Georgia, and started a business,” he said. Donadze also noted that the refinery project, which had remained on the drawing board for about 10 years, moved forward rapidly once it became a priority. “Obtaining licenses and construction permits, it all went very quickly,” he added.

At the presentation of the refinery project, Asatiani herself acknowledged that, “This achievement would have been impossible without effective work and significant support from the government, as well as the participation of state and local institutions.”

Anti-corruption researchers in Georgia also note that the construction of the Black Sea Petroleum refinery is clearly in the interests of Georgia’s ruling elite. The level of investment needed for the first stage of construction was estimated at $110 million, while the overall project budget was put at $700 million. Financing involved the Georgia Development Fund and several commercial banks, including Cartu Bank, which previously belonged to Georgian Dream party founder Ivanishvili.

“The Georgia Development Fund is a private fund controlled by the government. It invests in sectors that the government believes need stimulation. That means the prime minister signed the decision to invest in Kulevi. In other words, the government cannot say this is an exclusively private initiative,” said Sandro Kevkhishvili, a program manager at Transparency International Georgia.

Commenting on Cartu Bank’s participation in the project, Kevkhishvili noted that after U.S. sanctions were imposed on Ivanishvili in 2024, the bank’s shares were redistributed. Formally, the billionaire’s son, Uta Ivanishvili, remained the owner of 35% of the shares, while the other shareholders were not disclosed. But in the expert’s view, “control over the brand remains,” and “given his de facto control over the ruling party, it can be said that Ivanishvili has a personal interest in the project’s success.”

Donadze also pointed out that Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili, who took part in approving the refinery project, resigned in 2025. Soon after, he became chairman of Black Sea Petroleum’s supervisory board.

Donadze said he is certain that building the refinery in Kulevi primarily serves Russia’s interests, but that carrying out such operations in Georgia would have been impossible “if there were no interest from Ivanishvili’s team.”

“Georgian” oil before Kulevi

Georgia began ramping up imports of oil and petroleum products from Russia after Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. Tbilisi did not join the international sanctions regime targeting Moscow, and for Georgian importers, buying Russian oil was profitable amid rising global prices.

According to data from Georgia’s national statistics office Geostat, in 2021 the country imported 225,000 tons of petroleum products from Russia worth $135 million. In 2022, the volume nearly tripled — to 658,000 tons worth $622 million. In 2023, the total was 771,000 tons, and in 2024 it was 699,000 tons. As a result, the share of Russian petroleum products in Georgia’s imports rose from 16.4% in 2021 to 47% in 2022 before falling slightly to 40% in 2024.

Georgian investigative journalists say official figures show an incomplete picture. The outlet IFact analyzed data from international trade databases in early 2025 and found that since the war in Ukraine began, Georgia’s exports of oil to European countries had increased by a factor of nearly fifteen. At the same time, Geostat’s data did not fully reflect those imports. For example, official data say Georgia did not export oil to Spain in 2023 and 2024, yet international databases show that Spain imported 99,000 tons of oil from Georgia worth 49 million euros.

Investigators noted similar discrepancies in the figures for Greece, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Geostat explained the differences as possible three-way trade with resale (for example, when Georgia buys oil in Russia and sells it to another country without the cargo entering a Georgian port). However, under international standards, the country of origin should be the country where the oil was either produced or refined, not the country from which it was delivered to the destination. If the trade database figures are accurate, far more “Georgian” oil and petroleum products are being sold in Europe than Georgia is capable of producing.

Russian oil can be “Georgianized” in different ways. Sometimes, investigators say, it is enough to simply prepare new documents. In other cases, Russian oil is mixed with that of other suppliers so its origin cannot be determined. Or part is refined and exported as a Georgian petroleum product. IFact analyzed Georgian shipments to Switzerland and Greece from ZD Oil Company and Rustavoil, companies that also buy Russian crude.

The opening of the Kulevi refinery could fundamentally change the situation. It is the only facility in the country with a full crude oil refining cycle. In the first stage, the plant’s capacity is expected to be 1.2 million tons of crude per year, though that figure is slated to grow to as high as 3 million tons. By comparison, ZD Oil Company’s capacity is 130,000 tons, and Rustavoil’s is 180,000.

Exports up 3,300%

On Oct. 6, 2025, less than a year after the refinery project was presented, the tanker Kayseri delivered the first shipment — 105,000 tons of oil — from Russneft to Kulevi. Georgian authorities did not deny the fact, saying neither Russneft nor Kayseri were under sanctions. Only three weeks after arriving in Kulevi, the tanker was added to the EU sanctions list as part of the “shadow fleet,” and on Feb. 25, 2026, it was also sanctioned by the UK. Two months after the delivery, Britain also imposed sanctions on Russneft.

Additionally, in October 2025 Georgian imports of crude oil from Russia began rising sharply, a surge widely covered by Russian state media. In 2024, Georgia imported only 10.5 tons of crude oil from Russia worth $6 million, while in 2025 Georgia imported 225,000 tons of Russian crude worth $96 million. Those 225,000 tons arrived in the last three months of the year, when the Kulevi refinery began operating.