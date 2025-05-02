ECONOMICS
ECONOMICS
The curse of the printing press: How dictators and populists seize control of central banks, and why it always ends badly
ECONOMICS
Russia’s economy in 2026: A rising deficit, regional depression, and the possible depletion of sovereign reserves
ECONOMICS
Live for today: Trump’s politicization of economic policy poses a threat to longer-term stability
ECONOMICS
On thinning ice: After almost four years of war, Russia’s central bankers are running out of tricks to keep the economy afloat
ECONOMICS
Paying up: The Kremlin is sacrificing regional development, business, healthcare, and education to fund the war in Ukraine
ECONOMICS
“Midas” vs. Mindich: How Ukraine’s NABU executed the biggest anti-corruption operation in its history — and why the EU is getting involved
ECONOMICS
Frozen hopes: Europe’s reluctance to approve a loan program backed by Russian funds has left the Ukrainian budget on the brink of a crisis
ECONOMICS
The wheels are coming off: Russia’s rail freight collapse exposes a deeper industrial crisis
ECONOMICS
Back to the 1990s: Russians are being forced to choose between overpriced foreign cars and locally assembled scrap metal
ECONOMICS
Budget of mass destruction: VAT hike signals Russia’s course toward prolonged war and economic decline
ECONOMICS
Tug of war profiteers: Russia’s military industry is decimating the country’s civilian workforce
ECONOMICS
A final countdown: At the current rate, the Kremlin will exhaust its financial reserves within a year
ECONOMICS
Robots and migrants: Research shows no evidence for the claim that immigration drags down local incomes or holds back innovation
ECONOMICS
Tax and bomb: Russia tightens the squeeze on its citizens to keep financing the war in Ukraine
ECONOMICS
In the soup: Despite record inflation, the cost of living in Moscow remains comparatively low
ECONOMICS
Xi’s dilemma: Trump’s threatened tariffs would give China a choice between a Russian recession and a global one
ECONOMICS
Bargaining, acceptance, recession: Why it's getting harder to deny Russia's economic downturn
ECONOMICS
Slow but steady: Warren Buffett became the world’s wealthiest investor while ignoring the American economy’s most profitable trends
ECONOMICS
Two sides of the same ruble: The Russian currency’s recent strength isn’t likely to last — and it’s already hurting the country’s economy
ECONOMICS
Feast and famine: Russian banks book record profits amid coal mining collapse and wage arrears in construction sector
ECONOMICS
TV vs. Refrigerator: Officials claim inflation in Russia is under control, but staple food prices tell a different story
ECONOMICS