The rich get richer: Global inequality and the rise of extreme wealth have hit record highs

In other words, finances become concentrated in the same families across generations, reinforcing the wealth of the elite. Children of wealthy parents, in turn, can afford the best education and have more opportunities in business. It is a closed system that reproduces itself.

At the same time, many of the current leaders on the Forbes list — including Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg — were not heirs to financial empires. They gained influence thanks to the features of the specific modern economy, whose structure has made the emergence of the extremely wealthy almost inevitable.

Why monopolies are so difficult to fight

Tax authorities and the rest of the political system are increasingly unable to cope with capital’s drive toward concentration. As early as 2014, French researcher Thomas Piketty, in his work Capital in the Twenty-First Century and in a number of articles, noted that at present the return on capital exceeds the rate of economic growth. In other words, the wealth that asset holders generate — through rent, dividends, investment profits, and so on — is growing faster than the wages of the average worker. As a result, an ever larger share of national income goes to those who already own a significant portion of it.

At the same time, the economic elite (like the political one) tends to reproduce itself. The extremely wealthy typically form closed networks — clubs, alumni associations, political communities — whose members gain access to exclusive opportunities, whether elite education, high-level deals, or simply jobs arranged through connections. Moreover, such networking helps the extremely wealthy gain seats on the boards of major NGOs, lobbying groups, and private research centers that directly influence countries’ political agendas. This only strengthens their position, allowing them, for example, to advocate further tax cuts or to secure assistance in capturing markets (as happened with Elon Musk and SpaceX, which received government contracts worth record sums). Unequal access has always existed, but beginning in the 1990s this problem overlapped with another trend: the boom in globalization and the growth of global corporations, especially in the IT sector.

In a number of technological and knowledge-intensive industries, the “winner takes all” rule truly applies. In sectors such as pharmaceuticals or IT, initial success often guarantees a stable market position and enormous long-term profits because of economies of scale. Put very simply, the larger a company becomes, the less it spends and the more it earns. Digital platforms incur massive investments at the start but then have almost zero costs for servicing each new user, and the product they deliver is of a sort that can be offered to all of humanity at once. As a result, the very nature of IT giants predetermines an extremely high concentration of capital in the hands of a small group of owners.

This trend is particularly evident in social networks and other services built on network principles, where the phenomenon known as Metcalfe’s law applies: the value of a telecommunications network is proportional to the square of the number of connected users (n2), meaning value increases exponentially rather than linearly as the network grows. This means once a company in such a sphere expands a certain distance past its competitors, it rapidly captures the rest of the market.

It may seem that there are many social networks, but this is not competition among equals; rather, it is an oligopoly — many monopolists divided into (rather large) niches of the IT sphere. For example, Meta (Instagram and Facebook) does not compete with Twitter, as they are different services with different functions. As for Google, competition has emerged only in countries with a large domestic market and their own national language — such as Russia and China. Competitors may eventually break into these markets as well, but even if that happens, there will be few of them, so the main effect will likely be improved service quality without driving down profits.

The growing role of the financial sector in the economy also contributes to the rise of extreme wealth. Since the 1980s, economic activity (especially in Western countries, beginning with the United States) has shifted toward financial markets and lending, whose share of GDP has increased more than threefold. According to Nobel Prize–winning economist Paul Krugman, such a situation is disproportionately beneficial to the wealthiest strata of society. He cites the 2008 financial crisis as an example, as the financial speculation that sent markets tumbling primarily struck the poor and the middle class while actually enriching the top 10%. In addition to increasing the risk of economic crises, the expansion of the financial sector leads to rising asset values, which in the overwhelming majority of cases benefits wealthy households.

Historically low taxes also worked in billionaires’ favor, especially against the backdrop of increasing capital mobility. Since the 1980s, when economic elites arrived at the so-called Washington Consensus, the top marginal rates on income and inheritance taxes have been reduced in many countries. The reasoning was simple: in a globalized economy, businesses and their owners can freely move to wherever returns after all payments are higher. In order to create attractive conditions for them, countries began a kind of race to lower taxes.

As a result, from 1985 to 2010 average corporate tax rates worldwide fell by roughly half (from about 49% to about 24%). But whereas tax havens were once mainly small countries, today even large developed economies are moving in that direction. According to the IMF, the United States itself can be considered a tax haven, since Washington is reluctant to share information about foreigners’ accounts with other countries.