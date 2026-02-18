In the United Kingdom, 56% of citizens born before 1975 outperformed the previous generation in terms of income, but among younger Britons that share fell to 33%. Sweden is an exception: 84% of men and 86% of women earn more than their parents did at comparable ages. This is one of the highest rates in the region and is explained by the country’s historically low level of inequality.

Russia’s “Great Divergence” was delayed. In the 2000s, amid high global oil prices, wages in the country actually outpaced productivity growth. The situation returned to normal for a while, but since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, labor shortages have led to a “wage race” that, once again, was not the result of higher efficiency. It may seem that, under the circumstances, Russia’s middle class has a chance to grow wealthier and realize the “American Dream.” In reality, however, that opportunity is limited to a small number of residents in large cities, while income growth for the rest of the population remains very modest.

The illusion of growth

Let us examine how living standards have changed using the examples of the United States, France, and Germany — three highly developed Western economies that have employed different models in the course of their recent development. The U.S. is a distinctly liberal economy with high labor mobility, and limited government involvement, with the state primarily responsible for enforcing players’ adherence to the “rules of the game.” France is a social-democratic system, with significant constraints on employers, a progressive tax scale in which the wealthy pay more, a developed welfare system, and broad state intervention in the market. Germany occupies an intermediate position (though it is closer to the French model than to the American).

To determine whether broad segments of the population are in fact becoming poorer, we will look at the dynamics of nominal and real wages adjusted for inflation and calculate how many average salaries in each country are required to purchase one square meter of housing, a Toyota Corolla, and basic dental treatment. These calculations are, of course, very approximate, but they help illustrate the overall picture.

Over the past 30 years, nominal wages have risen in all three countries. In America, the average annual salary was about $35,000 in 1995 and more than $81,000 in 2023 – an increase of roughly 130%. In France over the same period, the average nominal salary rose from €25,000 to €43,500 per year – up 57%. In Germany, it increased from €42,000 to €48,300 — about 15%. In terms of real growth, the United States also led: over the past 30 years, wages there have risen by 10–15%, compared with 5–10% in Germany and France.

In other words, real wages are rising, albeit slowly, and median wages are increasing as well.