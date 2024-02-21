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Ukrainian drones mysteriously “attack” Putin’s residence: The chronology of yet another Kremlin lie
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FSB tries to spin new fake claiming it foiled British-Ukrainian “intelligence plot” to hijack MiG-31 jet armed with Kinzhal missile
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Russia claims NATO is preparing “major sabotage” at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but the scenario described is technically impossible
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Kremlin narrative claims Volodymyr Zelensky bought massive ranch in Wyoming that made him one of the “top 10 U.S. landowners”
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Russian state media circulate fake story about former UK PM Boris Johnson taking £1 million “bribe” to derail Russia-Ukraine talks
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Putin’s propagandists run false claim that Zelensky offered to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize in exchange for Tomahawk missiles
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Russian spy agency disinfo campaign targets German Chancellor Merz, claims Nazi family ties fuel “obsession” to send Ukraine Taurus missiles
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Fake news from Kremlin media: Zelensky’s entourage launders millions through a NABU probe suspect
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Kremlin media falsely claim the West has “accepted” Russia’s apparent victory in Ukraine and is preparing for “surrender”
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Kremlin spokesman claims the USSR could have defeated Hitler without allied help — but Zhukov, Khrushchev, and even Stalin disagreed
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Orbán aide falsely claims Ukraine’s EU entry will cost €2.5 trillion — 12 times the bloc’s annual budget
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Russia’s MoD falsely claims Palm Sunday strike on Sumy targeted Ukrainian military command meeting
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Russia’s Channel One parrots false Daily Mail story of a UK city being “overrun with rats the size of cats” amid garbage collector strike
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“Why would they want to absorb Ukraine?”: Five examples of Kremlin disinformation spread by Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff
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Russian Security Council deputy revives debunked claim of USAID’s $5 billion role in “organizing” Ukraine’s Euromaidan protests
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“A modestly successful comedian talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion”: Five of Trump’s false claims about Zelensky
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Russian state media falsely alleges Ukrainian soldiers killed in Chasiv Yar were American mercenaries
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Zelensky’s life of luxury, weaponized cow parsnip, and the nearing collapse of the West: 10 subjects for Kremlin propaganda hoaxes in 2024
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Kremlin-controlled Channel One pushes false story of “American footprints” in Lebanon, Syria pager blasts
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Colombia to take legal action after “Colombian national basketball team” routed at Russian tournament revealed as impostor
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Russia’s MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova falsely claims Ukrainian offensive in Kursk failed to divert Russian troops from other directions
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Russia’s “60 Minutes” propaganda talk show falsely claims majority of Ukrainian forces that entered the Kursk Region have been destroyed
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Russian propaganda amplifies failed pro-Trump politician’s false claims about Joe Biden’s off-color remark in speech to NATO
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Russian propaganda fabricates French publication to falsely accuse Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska of buying Bugatti Tourbillon
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Conspiracies and chaos: Russian propaganda is preparing for November's U.S. presidential election
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