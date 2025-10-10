SOCIETY
SOCIETY
“The lights went out, the internet vanished, and the water was soon gone too”: Residents of Russia’s Belgorod are feeling the effects of war
SOCIETY
“We didn’t spill our blood to negotiate with them”: Iranian society in the aftermath of the protest shootings
SOCIETY
“Stepping outside your apartment is a mortal risk”: Russian forces target civilians as the Kremlin’s “human safari” in Kherson continues
SOCIETY
Olympic calm: Russian athletes’ return to the international stage is producing remarkably little controversy
SOCIETY
Resistance network coverage: Iranian protesters have shown the world how to combat internet shutdowns
SOCIETY
One flew back to the cuckoo’s nest: Forced institutionalization will not fix America’s homelessness and mental health crises
SOCIETY
Dissidents by chance: The Kremlin has turned to labeling random people in Russia as traitors and terrorists
SOCIETY
To the MAX: Authoritarian states are developing messaging apps in an effort to control their populations
SOCIETY
“It’s best to avoid traveling by train”: Women in Russia’s Belgorod Region face violence from soldiers
SOCIETY
“You walk in and see living skeletons”: Humiliation and abuse in Russian psychiatric care homes
SOCIETY
Punishment instead of treatment: Why Trump’s repressive policies only worsen America’s homeless problem
SOCIETY
This land is my land: The clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers look set to continue
SOCIETY
Make childbirth great again: China’s demographic crater forces U-turn from limits to pleas — but nobody’s listening
SOCIETY
Generating pushback: Eastern European countries are turning away political asylum seekers from Russia and Belarus
SOCIETY
Wildfires, floods, and drinking water shortages: U.S. boycott disrupts global plans to combat climate change
SOCIETY
Unequal footing: Israel is trying to get ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army, just like everyone else
SOCIETY
The cost of cuts: Western reductions in foreign aid are creating a worldwide crisis in healthcare
SOCIETY
Luxury rubble: Real estate prices in Russian-occupied Donbas skyrocket despite widespread destruction, shelling, and water shortages
SOCIETY
Xi and I are gonna live forever: Why Vladimir Putin’s quest to survive for 150 years is dead on arrival
SOCIETY
The anti-scientific revolution: Trump’s policies are reversing America’s global dominance in academic research
SOCIETY
“They ran me over twice”: Russian military personnel responsible for multiple car accidents in frontline regions
SOCIETY
“They beat me, but I no longer felt anything”: How the last Israeli hostages survived Hamas captivity
SOCIETY
From “Historical Chronicles” to “The Age of the USSR”: How Russian television justifies war and repression through “historical” films
SOCIETY