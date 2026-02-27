“The lights went out, the internet vanished, and the water was soon gone too”: Residents of Russia’s Belgorod are feeling the effects of war

Stroitel is a district center with a population of about 25,000, located 27 kilometers north of Belgorod. Until the start of this year, it had remained a relatively safe place. According to Svetlana, residents from more dangerous parts of the region began moving there as shelling intensified. But after the attacks on Jan. 8-9, Stroitel residents faced a blackout for the first time.

“The lights flickered and went out, the internet vanished, and by the next morning the water was gone too. At first there was still some trickle, then only cold water was left, and in other areas there was none at all,” Svetlana said, adding that the lack of water is the hardest thing for her to endure. “That day even grocery stores were barely operating. Pyaterochka was closed for half the day. Everyone went to Magnit, and the shelves there quickly emptied. People were buying everything in sight,” she recalled.

Svetlana describes life in the darkened town as an “apocalypse,” but adds that “gradually all of this becomes the norm, people get used to it.” Still, she says, life in Stroitel feels far less secure than it did even a month ago: ”People try not to let children go out for walks in the evening. There are many military personnel in town, and that adds to the anxiety. People try to avoid anyone carrying weapons.”

Svetlana also noted that far from all residents of private homes have generators. “They are expensive. The authorities advise people to buy them, but many simply cannot afford it, and sometimes they pool money for one. But in general, survival in these conditions is more of a personal task for each family.”

According to her, alarming sounds are constantly heard in town. “Sometimes you can hear something flying, a mechanical hum overhead, but nothing is visible in the sky. It becomes frightening. You read the news and see that somewhere a car was smashed, somewhere a person was wounded. You try to take shelter, but often there is nowhere to take shelter because there are glass storefronts, bus stops, and stores all around. There are also communications problems. Mobile internet works intermittently. You are no longer sure you will be able to make a call, transfer money, or send a message. Everything has to be planned in advance.”

What is happening in Ukraine, including in Kharkiv, is discussed cautiously among her acquaintances in Belgorod and neighbors in Stroitel, Svetlana said, and “only with people they trust. People are afraid. Everyone understands that one wrong word can bring trouble.”

Svetlana said she does not know what will happen next. “Anything is possible now. If the infrastructure is destroyed completely and electricity and water disappear for a long time, we will have to leave for somewhere.” But for now, she said, the authorities are trying to repair the damage as quickly as possible. “They try to restore electricity to homes, not to the streets. The town lives in semidarkness. It is a compromise between survival and normal life.”

“I did not start a family for this”

Vitaly (name changed) told The Insider that after the January strikes on the city’s energy infrastructure he finally left Belgorod with his wife and children. Over four years of war, the family twice left to stay with relatives in another Russian region, but they returned both times in the hope that the situation would stabilize.

“We will return a third time only when there is peace. Living under sirens and explosions, with the constant risk of being left without electricity and heat, is not why I started a family,” he said. As long as the war continues, Belgorod, in his view, will only continue “wasting away, as if dementors are sucking the life out of it.”