Cardboard coffins and countertop monuments: Russia is increasingly cutting costs on the burial of its war dead

Bodies

The bodies of most Russians killed in the war are taken to a giant morgue in Rostov-on-Don — the 522nd Center for the Reception, Processing, and Forwarding of the Dead — where the remains are identified before being sent to relatives. The bodies often arrive burned or in an advanced state of decomposition, and the center does not attempt to conceal the damage. There is neither the necessary funding nor the personnel for that, restorative specialist and funeral coordinator Evgeny told The Insider: “The bodies are delivered exactly as they are. After that, the families have to look for someone on their own and pay for it. Or they bury them in a closed coffin.”

Many funeral care specialists actively support the war in Ukraine and consider preparing the bodies of those killed there to be volunteer work. Some well-known practitioners restore burned or decomposed remains free of charge — and even film the process. At the beginning of the war, the profession of funeral practitioner seemed to be an extremely promising employment route, and course organizers said there was no shortage of people wanting to train. But later, such specialists turned out not to be in great demand. As Evgeny noted:

“There isn’t much work, and the pay is low. In the regions it’s 40,000–50,000 ($522-6-53) rubles per month. We’re honest about this in our courses. Mostly, people come who are already used to dealing with bodies — nurses, police officers — or those from the beauty industry, like makeup artists and manicurists. And usually for ideological reasons. Often it’s connected to personal experience, like when a relative died and they saw how awful the body looked.”

Western brands of mortuary cosmetics left Russia back in 2022, and Chinese replacements have not proven to be adequate substitutes. Some specialists import supplies through gray schemes via Kazakhstan, but most have switched to cosmetics designed for living people. “It used to be considered wrong, but now everyone is used to it,” Evgeny said.

Conflict with traditional values

Oksana Tomilina, a restorative specialist from Novosibirsk, is a fervent supporter of the war. She works for free and at one point even tried to go to the front herself. That did not, however, save her from involvement in a major scandal at “Necropolis – 2024,” the main industry exhibition for Russia’s funeral sector.

Representing the Novosibirsk crematorium, Tomilina staged a provocative performance at her booth by wearing a costume of the mythological bird Sirin along with a traditional Russian kokoshnik headdress and decorative ribs barely covering her chest. She was accompanied by half-naked male strippers — some with white angel wings and bow ties, others with black wings and horned masks. The booth was titled “Capital of Russian Death.” The exhibition was held at Crocus Expo in October 2024, just six months after the deadly terrorist attack that took place there.