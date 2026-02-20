Regulated into scarcity: Why EU pharma rules backfired and how to fix Europe’s drug drought

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Everything is there – yet nothing is available

In January 2023, France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) reported serious supply problems with antibiotics, particularly amoxicillin. The most acute shortages affected formulations such as oral suspensions, which are used to treat infectious diseases in children. The government directed that existing reserves be redistributed to pharmacies to ensure a more even supply across the country.

In recent years, drug shortages have become a persistent problem for healthcare systems continent wide. At present, the European Union is a global leader in regulating the pharmaceutical market, yet it is increasingly confronted with the physical absence of medicines precisely when they are needed most. When shortages occur, patients and clinics pay it in waiting time, additional risks, and reduced quality of treatment.

“Cases of medicine shortages are regularly recorded across the European Union. Their frequency and severity reached record levels in 2023–2024. This situation creates difficulties for patients, places additional strain on healthcare systems, and highlights the EU’s strategic vulnerability in medical supply,” Klaus-Heiner Lehne, the former president of the European Court of Auditors, said in September 2025.

What qualifies as a shortage?

Regulators distinguish between different types of medicine shortages. A standard shortage refers to the temporary unavailability of a drug in a particular country or from specific suppliers. Such situations are usually caused by local factors like production disruptions or problems with logistics and packaging. In these cases, the gap can typically be addressed by dipping into existing stockpiles, making purchases from alternative brands, or substituting therapeutically equivalent medicines.

A critical shortage, by contrast, arises when a medicine is unavailable in several countries at once and, crucially, no adequate alternative exists — either because the drug is completely irreplaceable or because substitutes are clinically insufficient for some patients. Addressing this type of shortage requires cross-border coordination: joint redistribution of stock, collective procurement, or emergency regulatory measures.

From January 2022 through October 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recorded 136 cases of critical medicine shortages — situations in which countries were unable to ensure access to specific drugs or find alternatives without coordination at the EU level.

Drug shortages through the eyes of pharmacists

A 2025 report published by the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists (EAHP) documents the systematic impact of medicine shortages on clinical practice: “Eighty-nine percent of pharmacists consider shortages a serious problem. This assessment is shared by 84% of physicians, 68% of nurses, and 86% of other healthcare workers.”

The report lists the consequences of supply disruptions:

• 59% of respondents said shortages led to delays in treatment,

• 43% said they resulted in the selection of less-than-optimal therapies,

• 35% said they left patients without care.

The study also offers a “portrait of the crisis” by drug class. In 2023, the medicines most frequently reported as being in short supply were antibiotics, painkillers, and anesthetics (including narcotic agents). These groups form the backbone of standard treatment protocols and emergency care, amplifying the impact of shortages on patient outcomes and hospital infrastructure.