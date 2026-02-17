“We didn’t spill our blood to negotiate with them”: Iranian society in the aftermath of the protest shootings

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The rallies have stopped, but resentment has only grown stronger

Iranians are outraged by the mass killings of protesters, and despite the risk of repression, they continue to openly express their hostility toward the regime. At funerals and memorial gatherings for demonstrators murdered by the authorities, attendees shout “Death to Khamenei.”

Last week, medical students in Shiraz chanted slogans in support of incarcerated doctors and fallen protesters. In several schools, students have been refusing to sing the national anthem. Several Iranian opposition figures — including former Prime Minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi, who has been under house arrest for years — are openly calling for a regime change.

The authorities are doing everything they can to return a semblance of normalcy to everyday life. Since mid-January, mobile service and SMS messaging have been restored, and internet access has been partially brought back online — mostly to websites from the so-called “white list,” which includes Google, the Chinese search engine Bing, ChatGPT, and a few other popular resources. Some VPN services also became operational. By Jan. 28, internet traffic had gradually recovered to 25% of its pre-crackdown level.