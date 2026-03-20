“They destroyed all of Moscow’s competitive advantages”: Internet shutdowns are taking their toll on the Russian capital

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At the underground shopping mall near the Okhotny Ryad metro station, just steps from the Kremlin and the State Duma, at least one high-end clothing store has been operating on a cash-only basis for the second week in a row. Card payments simply cannot be processed, says Kirill (name changed), a cash register service specialist who works with this store, among others:

“They submit requests to us, but there’s nothing we can do. The registers themselves are working as usual — the problem lies with promo systems and loyalty programs. That data is stored on third-party resources, so the register simply refuses to process payments. That’s why they have to sell for cash. Right now, retail outlets across central Moscow are facing the same issues. The internet went down ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), and many stores missed out on the holiday rush.”

Problems with mobile internet in the city center began as early as March 6. Four days later, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained that access to the network had been cut off “to ensure security.”

Starting on March 13, authorities claimed that connectivity had been partially restored, and in some areas, the sites listed on government-approved «whitelists» regained connectivity, allowing users to access the services of IT giant Yandex, social network VKontakte, propaganda outlet REN TV, and McDonald’s knockoff Vkusno i Tochka, among others. However, the list excludes smaller brands, local internet providers, taxi services, independent shops, pharmacies, restaurants, airports, and much more. Most importantly, according to eyewitnesses, access even to “whitelisted” sites remains spotty.

What is happening amounts to a full shutdown, says Sergey (name changed), a developer of the Amnezia VPN:

“Similar scenarios have been implemented in other regions of Russia for several months, and now it’s Moscow’s turn. The trend of recent blockages in Russia shows that Roskomnadzor is now deploying new methods. Previously, they tested them during the holiday season to minimize incidental damage to the economy. Now, it appears they are testing how the economy will function under harsh restrictions.”

Why were the restrictions introduced at this particular moment? Cyber lawyer Sarkis Darbinyan links the development to a report about a recent detention in the Vladimir region, where a man allegedly acting on orders from the Security Service of Ukraine was preparing drone attacks against Russian military aircraft: “I think the authorities are very afraid of a repeat of Operation ‘Spider’s Web.’ Security measures have now taken center stage — measures that will no longer take into account any side effects or inconvenience. Moscow has now plunged into the same atmosphere in which the regions have been living over the past year.”

Shutdowns across the country

Internet disruptions are being reported nationwide. Authorities in the Volgograd and Ulyanovsk regions have publicly announced mobile internet shutdowns, while in other parts of the country, such measures have been introduced more quietly. For example, one of The Insider’s sources recently took part in a major project in the Kaluga region. At first, the connection there worked perfectly and even allowed people to place online orders in a neighboring village. As he explains:

“A pickup point for Ozon had just opened in the village. We started ordering all our supplies there. But in early June, the internet suddenly disappeared. The village had a new cell tower, and the Ozon point was right underneath it. Everyone was very surprised when the internet went down. The elderly woman working at the pickup point had to stop scanning QR codes and instead call somewhere on a basic phone, reading out the tiny numbers on each package.”

Since the summer of 2025, mobile internet has been unavailable in most cities of the Vladimir region. The government there did not officially announce this, but after complaints from residents it did ultimately acknowledge the shutdown. Similar measures in Omsk also largely went unnoticed outside the affected area.

Regional authorities have tried to avoid drawing attention to the problem. In Belgorod, for example, the government demanded that local journalists not raise the issue of internet shutdowns — a group of local lawyers filed a complaint against Roskomnadzor, but they received no response from the agency.

Offline chaos

A video circulated online showing a programming class at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. Students were unable to access the online system, and the interactive board was also down, meaning the instructor had to write Python code on a whiteboard with a marker.

Moscow residents interviewed by The Insider described a wide range of small but unexpected difficulties. Airline passengers are facing long waits as carriers struggle to register them for flights. Theaters are asking patrons to print out electronic tickets in advance. Online queues for government services have encountered disruptions.

It is also impossible to determine exactly where a taxi is waiting. “You order a taxi, leave an office with Wi-Fi into a space with no connection, and from there it’s down to luck,” one source said.