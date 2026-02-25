The curse of the printing press: How dictators and populists seize control of central banks, and why it always ends badly

In August 2025, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte claimed that Lisa Cook had committed mortgage fraud, alleging that in 2021 she had listed two different homes as her primary residence. A subsequent Reuters investigation concluded that the accusations were unfounded.

Shortly after Pulte’s statement, Trump demanded Cook’s resignation. She refused. Then, on August 25, Trump announced that he was firing Cook for “fraudulent and potentially criminal conduct.” It marked the first attempt by a U.S. president to remove a Federal Reserve governor “for cause,” which the law permits. The statute does not specify what constitutes cause, but practice has relied on a 1935 Supreme Court ruling stating that valid grounds include inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.

Cook rejected the legality of the decision and immediately filed suit. Lower courts ruled that she could remain in office. The case reached the Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments on Jan. 21, 2026, and likewise declined to support Cook’s removal.

A final ruling has not yet been issued, but it is likely to go against the president. According to conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh — whose narrow confirmation Trump helped secure in 2018 — allowing a president to dismiss a Fed governor by expanding the list of permissible grounds would “weaken or even undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve.”

Still, Trump is far from the first U.S. president to attempt to put pressure the Fed’s leadership. In 1965, Lyndon Johnson summoned Fed Chair William McChesney Martin to his ranch after Martin raised rates against the White House’s wishes. The president reportedly shouted at him: “My boys are dying in Vietnam, and you won’t print the money I need!” Martin was able, at that time, to defend the independence of his decisions. Then, ahead of the 1972 election, Richard Nixon exerted intense pressure on Arthur Burns (whom he himself had appointed) demanding easy money in order to stimulate the economy. In private conversations, Nixon reminded Burns that “the main thing is that we have to create the impression that the president of the United States…is looking after [America's] interests.” Nixon succeeded in securing lower rates, which boosted the economy before the election and fueled runaway inflation that took a decade to tame.

The letter and the spirit of independence

Because of the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court did not support Cook’s dismissal, Trump’s attacks on central bankers have so far amounted to little more than another largely symbolic scandal — one that has damaged the president’s credibility more than the Fed’s autonomy. Nevertheless, Trump continues to set a troubling example for executive authorities around the world, particularly in countries where constitutional checks and balances function less effectively than in the United States.

How resilient is central bank independence globally? The widely accepted academic definition of such independence includes four elements:

1. The governor is appointed by the central bank’s board of directors to a term longer than that of the head of the executive branch.

2. The government is not involved in decisions regarding central bank policy.

3. Price stability is legally defined as the sole or primary objective of the central bank.

4. The government’s ability to borrow from the central bank is limited.

Incomparable Banks

Attempts to measure how well these rules are observed sometimes produce paradoxical results. Frequently cited indices, such as those compiled by Davide Romelli, show that the formal level of central bank independence can be high in troubled countries and low in stable ones.

For example, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Denmark, Norway, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea all receive relatively low central bank independence scores. Formally, their frameworks appear comparable to those of Iran, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Belarus. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, and New Zealand all fall into the middle range, along with Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Mexico, and Thailand — along with Turkey and even Venezuela, both known for catastrophic inflation. At the top of the independence rankings are the central banks of the Eurozone and Switzerland, EU members Poland and Romania, but also Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

Editor’s note (The Insider):

1. Error in D. Romelli’s data: the Fed chair may be removed not at the discretion of the executive branch, but only for nonpolitical cause.

D. Romelli’s research

2. Error in D. Romelli’s data: the Fed chair may be reappointed to a new term.

If one compares the central banks of the United States, the Eurozone, and Venezuela, the formal metrics suggest that the U.S. Federal Reserve is the most dependent on the government, while Venezuela’s legal framework appears nearly as robust as that of the European Union. Of course, genuine central bank independence is impossible under a dictatorship in which the judiciary does not function independently and extrajudicial coercion is common, but such nuances are not always captured in the models.

The Mechanics of an Inflationary Catastrophe

Among countries where inflation was continuously measured from 2000 to 2025 (something that was not possible in places such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, or Syria) Venezuela experienced the most dramatic price surge: a three-trillion-fold increase that amounts to an average annual inflation rate of roughly 231%. By comparison, in Zimbabwe and Sudan price indices rose by a factor of “only” 11,000, for an average of 47% annually. During Nicolás Maduro’s rule alone (which started in 2013), the consumer price index grew by an average of 500% per year. In 2018, it soared by 65,000%, and inflation remained above 1,000% annually through 2021.

In the later years of Hugo Chávez’s (after 2007), inflation ran at roughly 20–30% per year. At the time the central bank was headed by Nelson Merentes, a prominent mathematician who had earned his doctorate with distinction in Budapest in 1991. After a decades-long academic career that saw him publish hundreds of papers on operator theory, nonlinear analysis, and differential equations applied to economic models, Merentes was entrusted by Chávez with a series of political posts: deputy minister, finance minister, minister of science and technology, finance minister again, and finally, beginning in 2009, head of the central bank (formally confirmed by parliament).

When Chávez died in 2013, new president Maduro returned Merentes to the Finance Ministry, then sharply intensified the populist tilt of economic policy. When annual inflation jumped to 40%, Merentes was then reappointed as central bank chief, while a general was installed as finance minister. Inflation reached 60% in 2014 and 120% in 2015. After that, official figures were no longer published.

In short, neither the central bank’s formal independence nor the academic credentials of its head mattered after the authoritarian regime had developed an appetite for printing money. As the public noticed the currency’s rapid depreciation and began shedding it at the first opportunity, demand for money fell, further accelerating inflation. To extract any benefit at all from issuing currency, the authorities decided to print money faster than it was losing value. Hyperinflation followed.