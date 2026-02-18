However, new investigative methods have finally allowed The Insider to reconstruct these chains on a large scale.

Using data on domestic-market transactions (which, in the interests of the investigation, The Insider is not disclosing) and comparing them with customs records, The Insider was able to analyze which foreign-trade participants struck deals in 2024 with leading enterprises in Russia’s military-industrial complex. Using this method, we were able to identify around 160 key firms.

The 160 companies selected are an important part of the defense-industrial complex, but the actual number of intermediaries is far larger. The Insider’s analysis so far covers only the tip of the iceberg and marks only the beginning of the investigation.

Customs data show that in 2024 about 10,000 Russian companies imported sanctioned products worth more than $22 billion. More than 2,000 of those companies were contractors for leading defense-industry enterprises. According to data obtained by The Insider, those contractors made direct deliveries to major military-industrial firms worth more than 80 billion rubles, or about $1 billion.

The total value of sanctioned goods imported into Russia by defense-industry contractors exceeded $5 billion — a tally that includes only shipments with a value of $20,000 or more. (Not all of those products necessarily ended up in the military-industrial complex, however, as a significant share is also in demand in the civilian sector.)

Deliveries also often do not take the most direct route, instead moving through a network of intermediaries. Among the leading defense-industry enterprises examined by The Insider, only around half deal directly with importers of sanctioned goods.

Irreplaceable

A significant portion of sanctioned components cannot be replaced with analogues, and their absence would cause critical problems for Russia's defense industry.

For example, Japanese SMC Corporation laser plasma chemical etching equipment is in demand in the field of domestic electronics that are manufactured in Zelenograd (just outside Moscow) and installed in military products. In 2024, Kontrakt Holding imported such a system for the well-known Russian microchip manufacturer Mikron, an army supplier that is under sanctions. Microchips are needed in virtually all modern weapons.

In addition, FPGAs, which serve as the “brains” of any system whose navigation is based on terrain recognition, are vital for military equipment. As such, they are used in a number of modifications of Russian Geran drones. The company Uniserv LLC imported Xilinx FPGAs into Russia in 2024, supplying such goods to the drone manufacturer STC LLC (ООО «СТЦ»), which is under sanctions.