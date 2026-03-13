The asset, the bounty, and the translation logs

To execute the operation on Western soil, Alimov required a local operative, someone with mobility in Europe and no obvious ties to Russian intelligence. He found one in Darko Durovic, a Serbo-Croatian speaker living in the United States (his precise background remains under seal in court documents). The language in the indictment suggests both of the primary targets hail from a “republic” within Russia, a term that applies to several regions, Chechnya prominent among them. Federal prosecutors allege Alimov recruited Durovic as his primary field asset for the operation.

The financial terms were explicit. During a meeting in Moscow in October 2024 — held, with considerable symbolic audacity, at a restaurant within walking distance of the FSB's Lubyanka headquarters — Alimov handed Durovic a down payment of $60,000 and promised a further $1.5 million for each target successfully “deported to Russia.” If the operation succeeded and further targets were identified, Durovic was told, a third individual wanted “dead or alive” could yield a bounty exceeding $10 million.

The fatal language gap

Center 795 had been designed, at considerable institutional expense, to be “air-gapped” — sealed against the kind of electronic penetration that had compromised previous Russian intelligence operations. Its commanders had taken precautions: encrypted messaging applications, pseudonymous identities, compartmentalized communications. What they had not accounted for was the linguistic incompatibility of their own operatives.

Alimov spoke Russian. Durovic spoke Serbian. Neither commanded the other's native tongue at the level sufficient for operational communication. Their solution was straightforward and, as it turned out, catastrophic: they used Google Translate, converting Durovic's Serbian field reports into Russian for his handler, and Alimov's Russian instructions back into Serbian for his agent.

The messages themselves were transmitted through encrypted applications that the men believed to be secure. But Google operates through servers in the United States, which fall squarely within the reach of an FBI surveillance warrant. Armed with a court order, investigators were able to access the logs of these translations directly from the service provider, reading the clear-text content of the entire operational communications thread in real time, even as Alimov and Durovic believed themselves protected by end-to-end encryption.

The surveillance logs, portions of which have been quoted in a newly unsealed U.S. grand jury indictment, read at times like an absurdist document: two operatives of Russia's most secretive assassination unit conducting a murder-for-hire plot through a consumer translation tool, their every instruction and status report preserved in legible, timestamped entries on an American company's servers. It was, as a source close to the investigation later noted, even better than a wiretap because it arrived transcribed.

For example, on November 28, 2024, in connection with one of their “projects,” Durovic messaged Alimov, writing: “at this time I cannot confirm the location in New York, because I am in Montenegro. I will return to New York around December 20, and will try to find him in New York .... [He] tries to make an impression that he is always in the EU in order to disguise his trace, but in reality, he is in the USA most of the time. This is the information I have received from my contacts.”

Earlier that month, Durovic even used search engines to research what he likely sought as his murder weapon — “Glock 17,” “Glock 21,” “Glock 22” — and where to obtain a 22 in Podgorica, Montenegro.

A separate “project,” Durovic wrote Alimov on December 19, concerned a target who spends his time in a “white villa, near the sea… surrounded with a white fence/wall, and there is some Islamic sign on the gate.” The problem was finding which villa, as there were several matching that description. “I believe we will find him soon, he can’t be moving around all the time. He’ll relax and fall into the trap at some point.”

Durovic also solicited help from an unnamed co-conspirator based in the United States. On Christmas Eve, 2024, he messaged them: “I have people who would pay a lot of money to have this person and others like him arrested and handed over to them. For now, I have 3 or more people who are wanted for arrest... For each person we get $1.5M USD. We need an associate who will not ask much, but provide us with that information and after I confirm the location (I will check it myself), we get the money.” The would-be sub-agent asked for a refundable retainer from Alimov to finance “a hunting team.”

To his co-conspirator, Durovic sang Alimov’s praises: “He’s very well connected... one of the closest men to an important government official.” In all likelihood, he was referring to Alimov’s proximity to Kadyrov, evidenced by the errands he ran for the strongman’s clan.

Alimov, according to the U.S. superseding indictment against him, supplied Durovic with a technical intelligence package including IP addresses and European telephone numbers previously used by one of these targets.

The use of Google Translate was not Durovic's only operational failure. He made two trips to Russia, in July and October 2024, attempting to disguise his destination by booking ostensible vacations to Turkey while continuing to Moscow on connecting flights under his real name. Each time he returned to the United States, he was questioned by FBI special agents who had access to his airline records. He flatly denied having visited Russia. The lies were transparent, and they compounded his legal exposure. The FBI, however, was content to wait — continuing to surveil him and read his virtual diary on Google Translate — before finally arresting him in March 2025.

The unraveling

Alimov's arrest at El Dorado Airport on Feb. 24, 2026, appears to have been the product of converging investigative threads. The FBI indictment refers to a European partner law enforcement agency that collaborated in the investigation alongside Colombian authorities. A clue to how this collaboration began may lie in Alimov's telephone contacts, which include Dejan Beric and Davor Savicic, Serbian recruiters of mercenaries for the Russian army in Ukraine who have long been in the crosshairs of Western intelligence agencies. Perhaps Alimov was introduced to Durovic, who holds dual Serb and Montenegrin citizenship, through these recruiters, and Durovic in turn got snared in a preexisting surveillance operation. What remains less clear is why, a full year after Durovic's arrest, Alimov judged it safe to travel internationally at all.

Records reviewed by investigators show him attempting to purchase a prepaid burner telephone in Russia just one day before his departure, as though the purchase of a disposable phone at the eleventh hour could undo the months of exposure that had already accumulated. He was traveling on what appeared to be a holiday itinerary, with an onward reservation in Cartagena — a cover consistent with the operational tradecraft of Center 795's officer corps. It was not enough. Colombian migration officials, acting with Interpol coordination, detained him on arrival from Istanbul.

In addition to the murder and kidnapping conspiracy charges, Alimov faces counts of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiracy to finance terrorism. Each of the primary charges carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment. He remains in Colombian custody pending extradition proceedings.