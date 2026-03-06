It is also important to take into account the fact that the economic model of the Arabian monarchies has long been built on an image of stability, security, and predictability. This is what attracted international banks, investment funds, technology companies, and tourism to the region, which has become a major financial, logistics, and transport hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa. A prolonged military campaign undermines this foundation, and Iran is well aware of that reality.

Most Middle East experts believe that Tehran decided to attack Arab countries in order to force them to pressure Washington to halt the military campaign against Iran and raise the stakes in negotiations lest the global economy suffer too much. The calculation, it seems, was based on the idea that the monarchies will not be able to withstand a prolonged war — and not only them, but also the countries economically tied to them.

In the short term at least, Iran appears to have miscalculated. Arab countries that for months had officially advocated dialogue between Iran and the United States condemned Tehran’s actions. Most importantly, the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign continues.

Defense or attack

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE issued joint statements with the United States, calling the Iranian attacks «reckless and unjustified.»

«We reaffirm our right to self-defense against these attacks, emphasize our commitment to regional security, and highly value the effective cooperation in air and missile defense that prevented greater loss of life and destruction,» the text published on March 2 states.

There were other similar documents as well, including a declaration by all six Gulf Cooperation Council monarchies(including Oman, which did not sign onto the statement issued with the Americans). Representatives of Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait also delivered separate statements about the right to respond and/or act in self-defense.

According to Western diplomats frequently cited by Israeli media, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and possibly Qatar are «very close» to carrying out strikes against Iran, albeit in a largely symbolic form. On March 3, the Israeli television channel N12 reported that Qatar had already struck Iranian territory, even if officials in Doha denied this. Nevertheless, such actions in the coming days cannot be ruled out.

At the same time, warnings are being voiced in the region against direct participation in the war. Former Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani said that the Gulf states should not «be drawn into direct confrontation with Iran,» since this would exhaust their resources and allow «Israel to emerge from the conflict stronger.»

In any case, the Arabian monarchies have begun to think about their own future. Against the backdrop of common threat, Saudi Arabia and the UAE set aside their differences and, for the first time since the end of 2025 (when the Saudi air force struck a shipment that had arrived from the UAE at the Yemeni port of Mukalla) set up a phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Mohammed bin Zayed, who pledged one another support.

In effect, the anti-Iranian alliance that prevailed during Trump’s first term has been restored. However, if and when the Iranian threat is eliminated, rivalry between the two ambitious regional players will resume.