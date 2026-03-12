International nationalism: The MAGA movement is uniting Europe’s right-wing and pro-Russian forces against the EU

Frohnmaier had also travelled to the U.S. in December 2025, meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Darren Beattie and Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Sarah Rogers, with whom he discussed political developments in Germany and Europe, as well as the 2025 U.S. National Security Strategy (NSS).

Published in November 2025, the NSS helps at least partially explain the contacts between the MAGA movement and the European far right — contacts of which the ASN meeting is only the most recent example. The NSS promotes narratives about migration, national identity, and sovereignty that overlap strongly with those of the European far right, and the American document explicitly calls for European far-right parties to resist the authority of the European Union.

The inauguration of the ASN appears to be a direct response to the publication of the NSS, organized by U.S. politicians seeking greater recognition and consolidation of their careers within the MAGA political world. In this sense, their efforts resemble those of certain Russian stakeholders who, in their attempts to obtain rewards from the Putin regime, have cultivated contacts with the European far right in response to the Kremlin’s implicit call to undermine the EU and sabotage Western unity by encouraging European radical right-wing populism.

Every man for himself, but all against the EU

It seems likely that much of the rhetoric about national identity and sovereignty being spouted by the MAGA movement and the European far right is merely a veil for a wider range of agendas and motives in which ideological affinities play only a secondary role. For example, AUR’s energetic transatlantic outreach may be aimed less at ideological mobilisation in Romania than at drawing the Trump administration into the political struggle against Romania’s liberal, pro-EU president, Nicușor Dan. In this struggle, AUR appears to perform a role that more established actors of Romania’s entrenched political elite — above all the Social Democratic Party — cannot assume themselves because of the reputational risks associated with publicly cultivating such contacts.

It may also be that Frohnmaier’s engagement with the MAGA movement is motivated less by the goal of benefiting the AfD than by encouragement from Russian stakeholders seeking to advance Moscow’s interests within the higher echelons of American power. Conveniently, Anna Paulina Luna is an almost ideal proxy for such an endeavour: since 2024 she has opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine and, and more recently has met with Russian officials, advocated closer U.S.-Russia relations, and repeated narratives circulated by Russian propaganda networks.