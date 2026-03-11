Back in the game: The war in Iran gives the Kurds a chance to regain their footing after being sidelined in Syria

Operating behind the lines of their former comrades, these Arab units coordinate their actions with the national army, forcing the Kurdish fighters to wage battle on two fronts at once — or even three, if one is to believe the statements of SDF commanders about the direct involvement of Turkish units in the fighting.

In just two weeks of intense fighting, the SDF lost control of 80% of the territories they had previously governed. It is possible that the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli — still held by Kurdish forces — along with several rural enclaves would also have fallen under pressure from the Syrian army. However, they were saved by the Rojava administration’s agreement to finally seek a compromise with Damascus.

Forced integration

After several fruitless attempts to reach a peace deal, a month ago the parties finally settled on a ceasefire while spelling out more detailed mechanisms for the reintegration of Kurdish territories. The new agreement requires SDF fighters and commanders to join the Syrian army individually — integration into Damascus’s jurisdiction as entire brigades or battalions is not allowed, meaning new units will be formed from these personnel. Foreigners linked to the PKK will not be allowed to serve in the armed forces or police, while the admission of Syrian members of the YPG and YPJ into the new structures will be decided on a case-by-case basis. All heavy weapons, along with control over oil fields, airports, and the borders with Iraq and Turkey transfer over to Damascus. All local Rojava officials retain their positions but are now supervised by the central government rather than local councils. Damascus undertakes to facilitate the return of refugees to the region and to protect their rights. SDF leaders receive senior posts in towns with large Kurdish populations and within the national administration.

The signing of this agreement followed the publication of a decree by al-Sharaa granting the Kurdish language official national status. It will be used in administrative proceedings in the former Rojava region, and it may be used as a language of instruction in state-certified educational institutions.

In addition, Syrian citizenship is restored to all Kurds who were stripped of it in 1962 — when the authorities deprived about 20% of Kurds of civil rights, declaring them illegal foreign immigrants — as well as to their descendants. The same decree also declares Nowruz an official public holiday.

Commenting on the decree, the interim Syrian president stated that the Kurds should take an active role in the revival of the Syrian nation and that their rights would henceforth be protected. In early February, Syrian police and security services entered the cities still nominally under SDF control, in coordination with local administrations. Under their supervision, the remnants of Rojava’s quasi-state structures will be dismantled: weapons will be handed over to Damascus, local legislation will be rewritten to align with national law, armed units will be dissolved, and their personnel will be reassigned to new formations.

In short, the Kurds’ long-running experiment of building a socialist enclave in a country torn apart by civil war — governed by local councils in line with Marxist principles — has come to an end. What lies ahead is the long and difficult task of integrating millions of people into the political and economic life of a state from which they had been separated for the past decade and a half. But new developments in the region — including the attack by Israel and the United States on Iran and the elimination of its leadership, as well as attempts by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to stir up a war of all against all — are now opening new opportunities, including for the Kurds.

Pragmatic and determined, al-Sharaa is even holding talks with the Russians, who are responsible for the killing of at least 7,000 Syrian civilians. He has a decent chance of uniting a war-torn Syria, but some factors are outside of his control. Not long ago, YPG and YPJ fighters were disorganized and confused, but now they may attempt to regain influence and lost territories.

Between Israel and Iran

Much will depend on whether the Kurds can secure substantial support from a regional power. Israel could have played that role in the past, as its leadership is far from enthusiastic about an Islamist government in Damascus and already supports Syria’s Druze communities. However, Israel is under strong pressure from the Americans, who prioritize long-term stability in the region. Meanwhile, the war with Iran has already forced Israel to commit its full military capacity, with the country mobilizing more than 100,000 reservists.

Donald Trump is reportedly considering betting on Iranian Kurds against the central government. In that case, he would likely need the support of their Iraqi — and perhaps even Syrian — counterparts. At the same time, the Iranians, in desperation, could try to form an alliance with their former enemies simply to create chaos and further destabilize the already fragile new Syrian regime.