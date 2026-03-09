No country for blue states: Trump is using federal power to pressure democratic governors

Legal immigrants whose applications for asylum or permanent residency had already been approved were also arrested. Some were transferred to detention centers in Texas before being released after their status was clarified. Federal judge Patrick Schiltz, appointed by George W. Bush, stated that ICE had violated 96 court orders in 74 cases. “By January 2026, ICE had violated more court rulings than some federal agencies in their entire history,” he wrote. In total, since early October 2025, courts have ruled migrant arrests unlawful in more than 4,400 cases.

The conflict between local authorities and the federal center escalated further after the killings of protesters Rene Good and Alex Pretti. In both cases, local police said they were not allowed onto the scene despite having a court warrant, and that the FBI refused to share information with them.

Minnesota authorities tried to secure a halt to immigration raids in the state, but the court rejected their demands. In some cases, after lawsuits by local authorities were filed, courts agreed to prohibit officers from using special equipment or from arresting protesters who posed no threat. However, the states proved powerless to stop the raids by immigration agencies: they have no jurisdiction over federal officers, who possess broad immunity both from lawsuits brought by citizens and from possible criminal charges brought by state authorities (provided that the alleged offense is connected with the performance of their official duties).

Despite this, some states are still trying to push back against the White House’s policies. In recent months, New Mexico, Virginia, and Maryland have terminated their agreements with ICE on assisting with the deportation of migrants. In Illinois and California, laws have been adopted allowing residents to sue immigration officers who violate their constitutional rights, and similar bills are being considered in New Jersey and Colorado.

Proposals to ban federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks within state territory have been introduced in the legislatures of Virginia, Maryland, Washington, and Minnesota. However, a similar law recently adopted in California was temporarily blocked by a court, which found it discriminatory toward federal officers.

The «right» people vote

In addition to protecting undocumented migrants from deportation, Trump has repeatedly accused Democratic states of allowing them to participate in elections on a massive scale. However, statistics do not support these claims.

According to a report by the Democratic nonprofit Brennan Center, in 42 municipalities where a combined 23 million people voted in the 2016 elections, only around 30 cases of voter fraud involving non-citizens were even alleged. In the database of the conservative Heritage Foundation, only 68 cases of noncitizen voting have been recorded stretching all the way back to the 1980s, and only ten of those involved undocumented immigrants.

After the 2024 elections, a number of states conducted additional audits of voter rolls in search of undocumented migrants. In Utah, out of 2.1 million voters, authorities found just one noncitizen. The administration of Idaho managed to identify 36 voters who “likely” are not citizens. In Montana there were 23 such cases, and in Georgia there were 20. In Louisiana, authorities identified 390 voters without citizenship, but only 79 of them had taken part in elections over the past 20 years.

Despite this, the Justice Department demanded that all states turn over their voter rolls. Under the U.S. Constitution, responsibility for voter registration and for organizing and conducting elections lies with the states rather than the federal government, but under a new document, local authorities would submit rolls to the Justice Department for review and commit to removing those names that the department identifies as invalid. This requirement violates not only the laws of many states but also the federal National Voter Registration Act.

In the end, only 11 Republican states responded to the Justice Department’s request, while another seven simply provided information about publicly available voter lists that contain no personal data. All Democratic states, as well as five Republican ones, refused to provide the lists. In response, the Justice Department filed lawsuits — but only against Democrats. Three such cases have already been dismissed.

In response, Trump called on his fellow Republicans to “nationalize” the system for administering federal elections: “Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over.’ We should take over the voting in at least 15 places. A state is an agent for the federal government in elections The states represent the federal government and are responsible for counting the votes. If they can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over.”

In addition to voter rolls, the Justice Department also demanded access to ballot-counting machines in Colorado and Missouri. In both cases, local authorities refused.

Meanwhile, in Fulton County, Georgia, the FBI carried out searches at the election commission. According to a copy of the search warrant, law enforcement officers were authorized to seize all ballots from the 2020 election, the data from the machines used to count them, and voter rolls. Present during the search were FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey and, for some reason, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Her office later said that she “plays a key role in ensuring election security” and was acting in accordance with a presidential directive.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, on his podcast, suggested stationing ICE officers near polling places during the congressional midterm elections in November 2026 in order to identify any undocumented migrants who come to vote. The recently fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose former department oversees ICE and other immigration agencies, said that she herself would be responsible for administering the vote: “Elections are another critically important responsibility that rests with me. Many people believe it is the most important one. So as the election approaches, we are working to ensure that the right people vote and choose the right candidates to lead the country.”





