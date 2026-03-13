“Join the elite drone forces, and you’ll come home famous!”: Russian universities are luring students into paid military service

According to Maksim, some of his peers signed contracts. “A student from my group signed one. Despite all the promises, he even decided to drop out of school. I don’t know what’s happened to him. As far as I know, he’s alive,” he says.

The teaching staff at Maksim’s vocational school avoid discussing the situation, and most students feel either neutral or negative about the recruitment. There have been some unfortunate incidents, too. “Friends of a guy from another group decided to play a joke on him and left his number on the Ministry of Defense website — supposedly because he wants to sign a contract. Now he’s getting constant calls asking when he’ll sign. He just wanted to quietly finish his studies, and now both the military and the professors are closely watching him,” Maksim recounted.

Underperforming students are in the most vulnerable position. Since late January, Moscow’s Higher School of Economics has been offering students facing expulsion the option to sign a contract in exchange for a resolution of their academic issues. Some universities violate the law by prohibiting students from retaking exams and pressuring them to join the armed forces instead of giving them the chance to make up for falling behind. According to Tukhvatullin, this occurred at Kazan Innovative University (KIU) and Voronezh State University (VSU).

Those without a draft deferment after college are also at risk. Arkady (name changed to protect identity), a graduate student from St. Petersburg, told The Insider that he was summoned to the dean’s office for this very reason:

“On Feb. 10, they summoned everyone whose deferment period was ending, as well as those who had already served or were unfit. The group leader sent the list during class and told us to come the next day to a specific auditorium at a set time. There, the recruitment campaign began.

They told us, ‘If you sign, you won’t waste a year — you’ll earn money while defending the homeland.’ They promised that everything would be fine and safe, and that we would be stationed away from the combat zone, at a distance of 10 to 350 km.”

Students filled out questionnaires right in the hallway, after which each one was called into the classroom.

“The questionnaire included a question about consenting to join the Russian Armed Forces. If you answer ‘no,’ you have to explain why and indicate under what conditions you might agree,” Arkady explains.

According to him, there was no significant pressure, but an explanation was still required from those who refused: “For another two weeks, I received calls from unknown numbers asking if I had considered serving under a contract.” None of his acquaintances gave in to the recruitment efforts.

“They lure students using the same playbook: the same promises, the same guarantees. But most realize the risks. Recruitment at universities may not be as successful as the Ministry of Defense expects. People go to school to get a degree and a deferment from the army, not a contract,” Klyga concludes.

Tukhvatullin agrees. According to him, despite the pressure and the mass distribution of recruitment guidelines, there is no widespread enthusiasm among students:

“The vast majority of students are not interested in the military service offered to them at the university. Students plan to settle their academic debts in the usual way. Some would rather face expulsion, as the level of distrust toward the recruitment effort is very high. Unfortunately, the state understands this, which is why the recruitment is becoming increasingly aggressive.”

According to data collected from open sources and estimates by human rights activists, similar campaigns are taking place in at least 83 universities and 24 vocational schools across 36 regions of Russia (including illegally annexed Crimea). The actual numbers may be significantly higher.

What to do — and why proving pressure is almost impossible

Despite the scale of the campaign, presenting legal evidence of pressure on students would be difficult, says Artyom Klyga. According to him, the situation is reminiscent of the 2022 wave of expulsions over anti-war views: formally, the reason was academic debts, but in reality, it was political. “That’s why it’s better to anticipate such situations and avoid falling into vulnerable groups by obtaining academic credits on time,” he notes.

Academic debts most often become a point of pressure. The administration may hint to the student that retaking exams is pointless, but that their problems will disappear if they sign a contract with the army. In other words, they use an element of the educational process as a tool of coercion.