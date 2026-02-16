Through Mordovia to Mordor: How Latin American and African mercenaries are recruited for Russia’s war against Ukraine

From El Salvador to Mordovia

In a previous investigation, The Insider reported on how officials from Russian regions are involved in recruiting mercenaries from the Middle East for service in the war in Ukraine. Under that scheme, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the recruitment of contract soldiers from Syria and Yemen, while the formal «invitations» were issued by officials from the Bryansk region.

Under another arrangement, recruits are enlisted through the Telegram channel Friend of Russia. Judging by one of its latest posts, mercenaries cost the state less than volunteers from some Russian regions — 810,000 rubles ($10,500) up front and 300,000 rubles ($3,900) per month, while Muscovites who join the military can receive payments of up to 3 million rubles ($39,000). However, for countries such as El Salvador or Côte d’Ivoire, where average monthly earnings are in the low hundreds of dollars, the money on offer from the Kremlin can be enticing. In addition, after six months, the foreign fighter is promised Russian citizenship (provided that he survives).

A candidate who is interested sends the administrators of the Telegram channel scans of personal documents and written consent stating that he is prepared to take part in the «special military operation.» After that, the head of the recruitment center in Saransk submits a visa request to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Entry permission is issued within a month, after which the future mercenary flies to Moscow. According to posts on the recruiters’ Telegram channel, the travel expenses are fully covered by the recruiters.

In the capital, the candidate is met by Pavel Uglyansky, CEO of Contract LLC. His task is to arrange transfers from Moscow’s airports to the recruitment center in Mordovia. The signing of contracts in Saransk is overseen by a Russian Defense Ministry official, Captain Viktor Valentsov.