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In late January 2026, several Arabic-language online media outlets affiliated with Al-Qaeda published a text titled “The Future of Islam in Light of Contemporary Global Transformations.” The text, reportedly authored by the analytical department of the branch operating on the Arabian Peninsula (most notably in Yemen) states that the planet is on a course toward World War III.

Al-Qaeda even lists the purported signs of an impending global catastrophe:

The U.S. has abandoned “soft power” in favor of a more aggressive foreign policy.

The confrontation between Western countries and the East (mainly China, Russia, Iran, and Türkiye) is weakening both camps.

Donald Trump’s actions are effecting the breakdown of the U.S.–Europe alliance.

The world’s ongoing economic and spiritual crises could lead to tensions necessary for the outbreak of large-scale armed conflicts.

Unsurprisingly, the document is rife with assumptions and overt manipulations — for example, attributing America’s kidnapping of now-former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to a supposed crisis of faith in the West. It also describes Trump as a “rather foolish pirate” who seeks to remain in power at any cost even after the end of his second term in the White House. However, the report also contains elements that truly are troubling for global stability.

Divided but robust

First of all, the very existence of this document shows that Al-Qaeda still operates, maintaining analytical units and media outlets under its control. Most importantly, the organization’s ambitions continue to grow — launching a global jihad, replacing Middle Eastern regimes with loyal or affiliated groups, and minimizing Western cultural, political, and military influence in countries with predominantly Muslim populations.

Second, the text suggests that Al-Qaeda intends to accelerate the perceived collapse of the Western world. The jihadist group is actively preparing for major crises and conflicts in order to be able to seize opportunities when the existing global order breaks down. A key focus of this effort is preaching jihad to everyone who is potentially willing to fight and die for the cause.

It would be misguided to discard these plans as scare tactics from bearded hermits who have long outlived their terroristic prime. Just days after the release of the document, the United Nations published its 37th report on the activities of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and their affiliated groups, indicating that it would be premature to write off Al-Qaeda as irrelevant.