“What bastard builds a school inside a military base?”: Residents of Iran’s Minab speak out about the school strike

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Among the many people commenting on the events in Minab as eyewitnesses, The Insider and Vox Harbor verified six individuals as genuine local residents, as they had been commenting on life in the city long before the strike. For example, Local Resident 1 (The Insider has access to the usernames of this and other mentioned users but, for security reasons, is not disclosing them) has been posting on Telegram since May 2022. He is a member of 55 groups and has written more than 16,000 messages. Before the strike, he wrote that he was originally from Kerman but lives in Minab (November 2022) and that his father owns a construction company in Hormozgan (August 2022). He also shared news about the arson attack on a Basij base in Minab during the 2022 protests. On Feb. 28, he wrote in the Ecoiran chat:

“I'm from Minab myself. The school and clinic belong to IRGC. Behind the school is an IRGC munitions warehouse. Now tell me — what bastard puts military munitions next to a school and clinic?”

Five minutes later, he added a new detail in another group (an IT security chat): the strike was carried out by Israel, but an IRGC warehouse was located behind the school, and no evacuation order was issued for the school.

Local Resident 2 is an account registered in May 2020. The user is a member of 90 groups and has posted around 1,900 messages. For more than a year, he followed Minab’s local sports team, writing at least 12 messages about match results (“Minab won,” “Minab champions”). On Feb. 28, he wrote in the FootBad GP football chat:

“I’m from Minab myself and was at the scene. So far, the number [of casualties] is even higher than what is being reported.”

This testimony comes from an eyewitness who most likely was present at the scene of the tragedy.