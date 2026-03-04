Managing chaos: The Iranian regime is surviving without a hierarchical leadership structure — for now

This episode, while important per se, also exemplifies the inadequacies of the regime, and in particular of Khamenei himself — all the more so given that the rest of the world was expecting an attack, with embassies around the region starting to evacuate the day before. Once again, the Iranian air defence system failed miserably, proving unable even to warn the leaders in Tehran of the attack being on its way (let alone of shooting down any incoming missile or warplane).

This might not appear to be Khamenei’s personal failure, but in fact Khamenei failed to effectively supervise the Ministry of Defence’s work in building an effective air defence system, which should have been one of the Islamic Republic’s top priorities and indeed absorbed huge resources. Ultimately, given the Islamic Republic’s “assertive” (as they would describe it) or “aggressive” (as others would) foreign policy, it was never going to be really feasible for a sick 86-year-old to oversee all efforts effectively.

The lights are on, but the Ayatollah’s not home

At this point, the decapitation of much of the leadership per se is the least of the Islamic Republic’s problems. This is also clear from the debate over whether the late Supreme Leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has already been chosen as his father’s successor. On one hand, there have been reports that the choice had already taken place. That would strengthen the dominance of the IRGC. However, many clerics weren’t present at the meeting, and before his Ayatollah Khamenei said that no decision had yet been made. The alternative, meanwhile, is also hereditary. The other apparent candidate is Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Iran’s first religious ruler, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The Israeli-American campaign is just starting, and its aims, while not wholly clear, are ambitious. The surviving top echelons of the Iranian leadership are left wondering whether the effective first wave of attacks has all been the work of mercenary spies, acting for money, or even whether there is a plot afoot to engineer a Venezuela-style regime transformation.