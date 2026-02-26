It was at the Faculty of National Security that Zarubina met her recruiter — classmate Roman Sumarokov, who was already serving in the FSB at the time. In an interview with The Insider, Zarubina claimed that it was not recruitment, but an “assessment of the possibility of recruitment.” The FBI, however, reached a different conclusion.

It is unclear whether the FSB needed anything from Zarubina while she was studying for her master's degree, but immediately after graduating, she became a much more valuable agent. In 2016, she moved to New York, where she worked part-time at the local Russian Center (a de facto branch of the Russian state agency Rossotrudnichestvo) and at the Russian Mission to the United Nations. Also in 2016, she got married and soon gave birth to a daughter.

At the Russian Center, Zarubina was close to director Elena Branson, who even became godmother to the new emigre’s daughter. Branson was involved in organizing events typical for Rossotrudnichestvo, ranging from patriotic gatherings like the march of the Immortal Regiment to openly political activities such as arranging for the publication of open letters demanding the lifting of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Zarubina was also not shy about her views: she walked around New York in a T-shirt with the inscription “KGB,” gave interviews to Russian media, and portrayed herself as a patriot in every possible way.

However, Zarubina did not achieve any notable career success, and her personal life was marked by a divorce filing in 2020. It was during this difficult period that the FSB made her an interesting offer.

A tempting job

Zarubina does not deny that when she visited her native Tomsk in 2020, FSB officers summoned her for a chat. This is how she described the incident to the publication Sibir.Realii:

«At the end of 2020, when I arrived in Russia, I received a call from the Russian special services telling me that I had to come in for a meeting. It wasn't a suggestion; I had to go. And so I went, and it took place at the university. The conversation was very long. They asked me to tell them what I do, about my childhood, my family, my personal life, well, everything in general. Their idea was to stay in touch with me for some internal reason. As it turned out later, they had been watching me for a year. They wrote to me, sometimes with threats, because that's how they work — they say, ‘We see everything, we're watching you, even there, in New York.’”

According to data obtained by The Insider, by that time FSB recruiter Sumarokov had transferred Zarubina to the security service’s directorate for the Tomsk Region, where Kirill Fedorov became her new handler. It was after meeting him that Zarubina received the code name “Alice.”

The relationship with her new handler quickly grew from formal to intimate — then, according to Zarubina, it just as quickly ended due to the fact that “he manipulated her.” She does not explain what this manipulation consisted of, but according to the FBI, it took the form of fairly specific tasks, which Zarubina obediently carried out.