“The biggest cover-up of my adult life”: Inside the CIA’s attempt to make Havana Syndrome disappear

Pulsed microwave is exactly the kind of directed energy an expert panel assembled by the U.S. intelligence community, and co-chaired by David Relman, the Stanford microbiologist, concluded was a “plausible” explanation for AHI. Microwave energy is electromagnetic energy that conforms to a certain range of frequencies and when pulsed, is transmitted in short bursts of energy. It can electrically activate tissue in the brain and heart to send electrical signals through their own native processes. “In other words,” Relman said, “mimicking what the brain normally does, but now you're driving it with your pulses from the outside.” Another source familiar with the U.S. testing of the acquired device said the results “refute the bogus assessment that non-thermal energy cannot cause injury.”

Others have told The Insider and 60 Minutes that the U.S. intelligence community has collected security camera footage in Istanbul and Vienna showing Americans suffering a violent physical reaction consistent with AHI.

These new data points, which have not been previously reported, may account for why two American spy organs, the National Security Agency and the U.S. Army’s National Ground Intelligence Center, altered their assessments in 2024 about whether a foreign actor could develop such a weapon or use it to harm Americans. One agency found there was a “roughly even chance” such a device had been developed; the other gave the same probability that it could have already been used. If a stealth weapon of this kind is available for sale on the Russian black market, what does that say about the potential for its proliferation among state and non-state actors?

And why has the CIA continued to dig its heels in on this issue, with the Seventh Floor still adamant that, in the words of its commissioned investigators, “there is no there there”?

“Modernizing” the CIA

Former officers familiar with the GHIC and its investigation tell The Insider the problem isn’t confined to AHI as a singular phenomenon; it goes deeper into how the organization has restructured itself in the last decade under a controversial program known as “modernization.” Introduced by CIA Director John Brennan in March 2015 at the end of the Obama administration, it fundamentally overhauled how the CIA collected and processed intelligence – and not always for the better, if those queried for this investigation are to be believed.

Prior to modernization, the gathering of human intelligence at the CIA was the strict purview of the Directorate of Operations, where the case officers and foreign chiefs of station worked out of U.S. missions abroad under diplomatic or nonofficial cover, recruiting and running foreign agents. Their information along with signals intelligence then formed the backbone of the analytical assessments arrived at by the Directorate of Analysis, which would also come up with policy recommendations for the National Security Council at the White House.

As in any sprawling bureaucracy, the Directorate of Operations and the Directorate of Analysis fiefdoms often disagreed and held each other in mutual suspicion, which sometimes could harden into outright hostility. One of the areas of responsibility where this happened rather frequently was Russia. “Brennan did not like the fact that his Russia operations team and Russia analytic teams gave briefings that at times were wholly inconsistent from each other with respect to the subject matter,” said Ed Bogan, a former CIA chief of station in South Asia and Eastern Europe, who also spent decades doing counterterrorism. Even well into modernization, the Directorate of Operations and the Directorate of Analysis seldom see eye-to-eye on America’s longtime Cold War adversary.

They diverged in their opinion of how Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would proceed in February 2022. The Directorate of Analysis formulated the assessment that war would be over quickly, with Russian forces occupying Kyiv in three days and reaching the Polish border in two weeks. “They got it completely wrong,” one former CIA officer attached to Kyiv Station said. “Anyone who’d spent five minutes in Ukraine before 2022 would have told you the Ukrainians would fight like hell because they’d already been doing so since 2014,” the year Russia first invaded, seizing Crimea and launching a dirty war in the eastern part of the country. The Directorate of Operations, this source adds, was responsible for training Ukrainian paramilitaries and intelligence officers for a decade, which gave them more intimate knowledge of how Ukrainian defenses work — unlike those who’d never stepped foot inside the country.

Modernization’s answer to the dueling fiefdoms was to blend them together and into so-called mission centers, whose leadership could come from either the Directorate of Operations or the Directorate of Analysis. Operations people could thus find themselves answering to clergy not of their own parish. Blending wasn’t unprecedented, just unusual. Other centers had integrated the Directorate for Operations and the Directorate of Analysis officers before modernization, such as the Counterterrorism Center, or CTC, the brain trust of the entire U.S. government effort to hunt and destroy al-Qaeda after 9/11. By 2015, the CTC was in high esteem because it was responsible for locating Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

“Modernization was a stupid name the McKinsey consultants came up with and gave Brennan to use because they thought it sounded cool,” one former senior Directorate of Operations officer told The Insider. “It was designed to remove people who were senior Directorate of Operations leaders from their positions, to replace them with senior Directorate of Analysis leads.”

Unsurprisingly, it was widely unpopular within the Directorate of Operations.

When the CIA’s fabled Near East Division, which handled spies recruited in the Middle East, was transformed into the modernized Near East Mission Center, operations personnel erected a snarky shrine to their old division on the sixth floor of CIA headquarters: a burning candle with a photo of Bashar al-Assad, along with a highly classified calendar called “the Women of Bashar,” showing all of the mistresses the Syrian strongman was bedding, one for every month of the year. The operations staff behind the shrine were angrily told to remove it.

Yet another was the architect of modernization, John Brennan. The former CIA director is still viewed within the Directorate of Operations as someone harboring a lasting professional grudge against the rival fiefdom because he unsuccessfully tried to join its ranks. “Brennan failed the Farm and never forgave us for that,” one former operations officer told The Insider, referring to the CIA’s training grounds at Camp Peary in Virginia, where the Directorate of Operations officers are taught how to recruit spies and steal secrets, often under duress and at great risk to their physical and psychological wellbeing. Brennan was one of the few analysts, pre-modernization, to serve as chief of station, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the nineties. He never quite sloughed off his analytic priors, however, telling National Public Radio in 2016 that the CIA doesn’t “steal secrets” — something the Directorate of Operations, in fact, does on an hourly basis.

“There is a significant amount of hubris that exists within the Agency, especially amongst analytic elements,” Thorne told The Insider. “And they’re the ones…who are meant to inform policymakers. Too often, however, they think their job is to craft policy.”