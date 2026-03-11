Litvinenko is a co-owner of leading fertilizer producer PhosAgro — a position he gained thanks to his role as the actual author of Vladimir Putin’s falsified academic dissertation. Putin defended his candidate’s thesis under Litvinenko’s supervision, and later Litvinenko headed Putin’s election campaign headquarters in St. Petersburg.

Kneissl also gives lectures at Ryazan State and Siberian Federal on subjects ranging from geopolitics to the oil industry. The rector of the former, Dmitry Bokov, is a member of the United Russia party, while the rector of the latter, Maksim Rumyantsev, was one of the authors of a letter supporting the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Simonyan’s payroll

“That notable former Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl, the one Putin danced with at her wedding, will now write guest columns for us,” RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan boasted back in 2020. Since then, the Russian state-funded television channel has paid Kneissl generously for her anti-Western attacks.

In July of last year, Kneissl compared the rhetoric of Germany’s current defense minister to that of Joseph Goebbels. The next day, a total of 1,174,374 rubles ($14,855) were deposited into her account.

“Neither the tightest sanctions regime nor a NATO-sponsored alliance of combatants managed to defeat Russia and destroy its economy,” Kneissl wrote in May, shortly before receiving 611,000 rubles ($7,729).

In March, Kneissl was especially active publicly, giving interviews on TV, laughing at Volodymyr Zelensky, and claiming that Russia had supposedly already won the “special military operation.” That month, RT paid her 1.3 million rubles ($16,444).

The former diplomat also writes columns for the Kremlin-aligned newspaper Vedomosti — a publication that lost its independence several years ago. Its owner is now Oleg Leonov, a former top manager at the tabloid channel REN TV, an asset of Putin’s friend Yuri Kovalchuk.

Teleprofil LLC, which also made payments to Kneissl, produces propaganda films for Russia’s top propaganda outlet Channel One. In addition to airing the “Vovan and Lexus Show,” the network also recently filmed a documentary about “military priests” in the Donbas.

Flights and ties to the security services

Karin Kneissl first visited Russia no later than 2014, according to airline ticket booking data obtained by The Insider. At that time, no one could have predicted the rapid rise of her political career. Back then, Kneissl lived in the small town of Seibersdorf and only occasionally gave lectures and published articles. She said she flew as a tourist, but for some reason she then flew again in 2016 and in early 2017.

Everything changed that year when Kneissl became foreign minister. Her appointment came with the support of Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of the far-right Freedom Party, who was then serving as Austria’s vice chancellor. Strache later resigned amid suspicions of collusion with the “niece of a Russian oligarch” and was later convicted of corruption.

At the time of her appointment, Kneissl had no management experience, and her political achievements were limited to membership on the council of her town.

The Insider has found that Kneissl’s airline tickets are now booked with the help of a woman named Tatyana Kuznetsova. She is employed at a company called 31 GPISS JSC (АО «31 ГПИСС»), which designs special facilities for the Defense Ministry.

When booking, Kuznetsova uses the corporate email of the “Foundation for the Development and Support of Bodies and Organizations of the Justice System,” created in 2022. Its first director was 77-year-old Vladimir Suslov, a former head of the Department for Economic Oversight in the Control Directorate of Russia’s Presidential Administration.

According to leaked data, Suslov is employed at the Amur Tiger Center, an organization created at Vladimir Putin’s initiative and managed by the Russian Geographical Society, which for many years was headed by former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Kneissl works with the center as an “ambassador for the preservation of the Amur tiger” and as an external adviser to its director. The center’s supervisory board includes Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, among others.

Money in the bank

When Putin attended Kneissl’s wedding in 2018, his list of gifts included not only a samovar, an antique oil press, and a performance by the Cossack choir he brought along for the occasion, but also sapphire earrings worth €50,000.