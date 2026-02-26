“In Russia, you will atone for your guilt before Putin”: Stories of three Russians deported from the United States

A few days after the last transfer, we were finally called for deportation. Our group consisted of a dozen Russian women. They picked us up in the evening, but we only arrived at the airport early in the morning. We waited while the planes were being prepared. We were brought to different flights one by one: Cuba, Eritrea, Guatemala. We sat on the bus in shackles, waiting. Our flight was only at 3:00 p.m. During boarding, men went on first, then women.

The roll call began. They mixed up our names, struggled to identify anyone, and started threatening that if someone didn’t respond, we’d be kept for another three weeks. Everyone was already on edge. As it turned out, people with Russian passports had been seated in different cabins, so they didn’t hear their names being called. I was asked to assist: I walked with an officer and called out the names. Only after that did we finally take off.

The flight was very long: first a refueling stop in Puerto Rico, then on to Cairo. We thought we would get off there, but we took off to Qatar instead to drop off Iranians, then flew back to Cairo. Finally they unshackled us, returned our belongings, and allowed us to use our phones. We were handed over to Egyptian officers, who accompanied us all the way to the plane bound for Moscow. It was a charter flight solely for deportees. About 45 Russians were on board with me. We tried to persuade the Egyptian officers to hand over our passports. They refused to even listen. I only received my passport once I was in Moscow.

I had mixed feelings. On the one hand, I was terrified. I knew what my husband had already gone through and understood that the same awaited me. At the same time, I felt exhaustion and even some relief at finally being able to call my relatives, have a decent meal, take a shower, and simply be back home.

Inside, I had a rehearsed monologue — what I would say to the officers, what I could leave out, where to pretend, where to lie. They always play the good cop–bad cop game. Even if it's a single person. At first, everything is very friendly: fingerprints, photos, DNA. They make jokes, ask meaningless questions: how do you like America? how’s Moscow? isn’t home great? do you think Trump and Putin agreed on deportations? Then they take your phone and put you in a room. There are four officers: two behind you, two in front. While some are going through your phone, the one in front of you fills out a form: name, parents, education, work. Very basic questions, meant to relax you. And at some point, he just takes out a piece of paper and says: “Now let’s get serious.” His questions become specific: what did you sign? where did you participate? how do you feel about it now? At that moment, the choice is simple: either start explaining, or pretend you’re not interested in politics, because you're scared and just want to go home and be left alone.

On Oct. 1, 2025, I flew to Russia, and a mere 20 days later, my husband and I left the country again. Now we are living in a relatively safe country. I try to look at this experience positively. For some, it’s very hard to accept having spent so much time in detention. As for me, I used this opportunity to improve my English. Sometimes I joke that I’ve traveled across America more than the average American: I saw Las Vegas from above, and I was in California, Louisiana, and San Diego. We also explored Mexico thoroughly. We made many close friends there — some who made it to America, some who didn’t, and some who received asylum in Europe. These people supported me greatly and became closer to me in spirit than many from my previous life.

Now I can share this experience. I run a blog on TikTok and Instagram. Sometimes followers write to me, saying, “You went to prison just to tell stories about it later.” It’s not true, of course. It’s just a part of life that almost no one knows about. Relatively few people have been in U.S. immigration detention, even though thousands go through it in the U.S. — not just Russians.

Andrei (name changed), 33: “The main thing was to keep my child sane”

I lived in St. Petersburg with my wife and child. I worked in the energy sector, assembling equipment at an electrical engineering company.

We first thought of leaving Russia on Feb. 24, 2022. We didn't leave right away, of course. At first, like many, we thought what was going on was abnormal, that it couldn't go on for long. But very quickly it became clear that the screws were being tightened and things would only get worse. The authorities started putting dissidents in prison. I didn’t stay silent. I posted on social media and spoke out publicly.

My wife was born in Ukraine. She still has family there. We kept in touch all that time, hearing the air raid sirens, knowing they were running to the basement with a baby in their arms.

My wife worked in sales at a construction company. At some point, her colleagues decided to report her for opposing what was happening, and she was fired. Notably, her former employer started operating in [occupied] Mariupol, working on “rebuilding” the city.

Our son Maksim was five at the time. At a recital in 2023, his kindergarten displayed a photo of Vladimir Putin. Maksim told his teachers that Putin was a murderer, that he was killing Ukrainian children. After that, we were summoned to the kindergarten for a meeting.