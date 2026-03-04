It’s the bomb: How Putin drew Europe into a new nuclear arms race

The potency of France’s deterrent lies in the possible interpretation of her “vital interests” — could they extend to threats against NATO allies which were not, in themselves, existential threats to France? In 1964, sceptical of America’s genuine commitment to European security, President de Gaulle had indicated strongly that Soviet aggression against West Germany would qualify as a threat to France’s vital interests.

More than half a century later, on Mar. 2, 2026, Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced deeper cooperation in nuclear deterrence. France and Germany will create a “high-level nuclear steering group” to work jointly, including through “consultations regarding the appropriate mix of conventional, missile defense, and French nuclear capabilities.” German troops will take part in French nuclear exercises, and both sides will visit each other’s strategic sites. The first steps in implementing the program are planned for this year. The statement stresses that the cooperation will “add to, not substitute for” NATO’s nuclear deterrence.

“This will be fully embedded in our nuclear sharing within NATO and we will not have zones of different security levels in Europe,” Merz said on Feb. 13. “We’re not doing ‌this by writing NATO off.” While this inclusivity is encouraging, it also has the potential to cause delays or make any scheme impractical.

Poland: a different approach

The active pursuit of new nuclear capability seems almost anathema outside the realms of “rogue” states, given that non-proliferation has been an underlying objective for so many decades. There has been no serious discussion of Germany developing a sovereign, independent nuclear weapons programme, and Merz publicly ruled out the notion in a recent interview. It would also be a breach of the 1990 Treaty on the Final Settlement with respect to Germany, which affirmed Germany’s “renunciation of the manufacture and possession of and control over nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.”

Not all NATO allies operate under the same legal, political, or moral limitations, however. Recently, the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, told an interviewer that he was “a great supporter of Poland joining the nuclear project,” arguing that the country’s security posture should be “based on nuclear potential.” It is easy to understand the influences on his thinking.

“We are a country right on the border of an armed conflict,” he noted. “The aggressive, imperial attitude of Russia toward Poland is well known.”

Nawrocki gave little more detail. In practice, Poland is eager to participate in NATO’s nuclear mission and has begun the process of certifying its F-35A strike aircraft to carry U.S. tactical nuclear weapons. In addition, it could host nuclear-armed aircraft from other member states on Polish soil. The government has also considered an agreement with France to gain the protection of the Force de dissuasion.

A year ago, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that “Poland must reach for the most modern capabilities also related to nuclear weapons and modern unconventional weapons…this is a race for security, not for war.” The country’s determination should not be underestimated: at just under five per cent of GDP, Poland has the highest relative level of defence spending in NATO, and it is developing and equipping a large and formidable conventional military establishment, with plans to acquire 1,000 K2 Black Panther main battle tanks from South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem, more than 1,000 Hanwha K9 Thunder self-propelled guns, and 32 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II aircraft.

Some commentators have dismissed the idea of Poland designing and manufacturing its own nuclear weapons, pointing to the country’s commitments under non-proliferation and arms control agreements. Yet Poland has consistently voted against endorsing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations General Assembly, and anyone relying on international legal commitments as a cast-iron guarantee of policy direction in the current geopolitical climate is being naïve (whether wilfully or unwittingly).

Becoming a nuclear power would be an enormous technological challenge for Poland, one likely requiring considerable support from allies, and it would cost a huge sum of money — tens of billions of dollars in addition to the ongoing cost of maintaining a nuclear capability. There are more affordable and practical ways of acquiring a degree of nuclear deterrence, but it remains the case that anything less than an independent, sovereign program contains inherent weaknesses and uncertainties. Poland would have to make the same calculation as any sovereign nation: how much is it willing to commit against an existential threat?

A new arms race?

Although it is as much symbolic as practical, the expiry of the New START treaty underlined the reality that we have entered a new strategic landscape and a renewed arms race. Instead of seeing existing nuclear powers working to reduce their stockpiles, countries like the United States, Russia, and China are actively increasing their arsenals, while non-nuclear powers are examining ways in which they can at least participate in nuclear deterrence. This may not mean new countries actually acquiring their own nuclear capability, but such a development cannot be ruled out under these circumstances of heightened tension and mutual mistrust.

Vladimir Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling over Ukraine, even though his bluff has been called on a number of occasions, has altered the calculus of deterrence for some. The West has almost unthinkingly assented to the proposition that greater nuclear capability represents greater and more certain deterrence. I am deeply sceptical: particularly with respect to tactical nuclear weapons, I dispute the conventional theory of “escalating to de-escalate.” It seems just as likely that proliferation of tactical weapons would lower the threshold for crossing from the conventional to the nuclear.