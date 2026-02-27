The dragon bites its own tail: How purges in China’s military leadership are tied to its “peaceful superpower” policy

It was no coincidence that the official “PLA Daily” newspaper accuses generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli of violating discipline and damaging the existing “chairman responsibility system.”

Here the overarching CCP principle “The Party commands the Gun” — enshrined since 1954 in the Chinese constitution — comes into play. As a logical consequence, the chairman of the Central Military Commission holds the final deciding vote on military matters. Notably, the civilian members of the CCP Politburo are not supposed to intervene in military affairs — with the sole exception being the CMC chairman.

Interestingly, there is already a narrative circulating that the recent downfall of General Zhang Youxia was due to his opposition to an imminent military offensive against Taiwan, planned for 2027. Despite such rhetoric, the facts actually point to a very different conclusion: Beijing has so far been quite successful in applying hybrid infiltration and rapprochement tactics to Taiwan and will therefore continue along this path for the foreseeable future without undertaking the considerable risk of a major military offensive.

The forbidden word “war”

Still, it is important to take a closer look at the morally charged narrative being presented by Beijing. The government-led image cultivation of the Chinese government as a “peaceful and peace-loving superpower” has had a real impact on several recent conflicts, both finished and ongoing.

In the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards at contested Himalaya region hot spots in 2020, the Chinese side was obviously ordered not to use firearms, mortars, hand grenades or similar weaponry. Instead they fought face-to-face with handcrafted nail-studded wooden clubs and similar medieval items. Until today the number and names of Chinese border guards who fell during combat in the Galwan valley has been kept secret. After all, any testimony that might create the circumstances for a war situation must be avoided by all means !

As for the ongoing skirmishes between Chinese coast guard units and the Philippine coast guard in the vicinity of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, a similar reluctance can be observed. Even though China Coast Guard (CCG) units have been subordinated to PLA command since 2018, the CCG proceeds ostentatiously — thought without firearms or torpedos — using water cannons, alarm sirens, blinding laser beams, and the sorts of sticks and axes capable of demolishing the opponent´s boat. In short, when it comes to direct confrontation in the field, China tries to avoid any situation that could cause a mere skirmish to be labeled a regular military combat.

This almost obsessive denial of warlike encounters is also reflected in the official presentation of recent history. The last full-scale war launched by the PRC took place 47 years ago. Chinese authorities refer to the Sino-Vietnamese conflict of February-March 1979 as the “China-Vietnam border self-defense counterattack operations,” the “Self-defensive counterattack operations against Vietnam to protect the border,» or the «Self-defensive counterattack against Vietnam.”