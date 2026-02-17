Superpowerless: Putin’s dream of a new world order is running into reality

Putin has contributed to this development too. Although he is infinitely more calculating than Trump, the Russian leader is more than capable of deploying rhetoric which raises the stakes. When he began the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he warned “those who may be tempted to interfere from the outside” that “Russia will respond immediately…and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.”

Even setting aside the individual personalities of the two leaders, there are areas where the interests of the United States and Russia are bound to collide. Although America’s National Security Strategy does not mention the Arctic, its National Defense Strategy does: under the heading of “Homeland and Hemisphere,” it notes that “we have seen adversaries’ influence grow from Greenland in the Arctic to the Gulf of America.” It then states that the Department of Defense “will therefore provide the President with credible options to guarantee U.S. military and commercial access to key terrain from the Arctic to South America, especially Greenland.”

Meanwhile, Putin has been expanding Russia’s presence in the Arctic, from which it derives much of its oil and gas. He has also been positioning Russia as a major interlocutor in political dialogue around the topic, hosting last year’s International Arctic Forum.

Trump’s impulsiveness also frequently contradicts his professed “America First” approach to foreign policy, and it does so in ways which will inevitably engage Russian strategic interests. The Kremlin was, for example, heavily invested in backing Bashar al-Assad’s régime in Syria, not least because the development of the naval base at Tartus gave Russia its only direct access to the Mediterranean Sea. The future of that facility is now in doubt, while the White House has leaned towards supporting the new interim Syrian government of Ahmed al-Sharaa. It is impossible to predict the final status of that triangular relationship.

The China factor

There is one other factor which cannot be ignored anywhere across the globe: the People’s Republic of China. If Russia is enigmatic, China is proverbially “inscrutable.” Western observers find it extremely challenging to fully comprehend a culture that has developed almost entirely separately from our own and which draws on traditions of state machinery and bureaucracy that are more than 2,000 years old.

This has to be balanced against the reality of a state which has transformed itself within living memory. The People’s Republic and the sole authority of the Chinese Communist Party will only mark their 77th anniversary later this year. In the first 25 years of Communist control, the population of China almost doubled, from 550 million to 900 million, and after 1978, Deng Xiaoping’s “economic miracle” saw the country become the world’s second-largest economy. Think of it like this: when Donald Trump’s beloved ghost-written book The Art of the Deal was first published in 1987, China was the eighth-largest economy, representing less than two per cent of global GDP.

How does China fit into the U.S-Russia matrix? The simple answer is “awkwardly,” which is exactly the way Beijing wants it to be.

China has aligned itself closely with Russia. In May 2024, Putin travelled to Beijing, where he and Xi Jinping signed a Joint Statement on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era. This has put Moscow and Beijing on the same page in terms of economic, technological, and political coordination and provided Russia with a valuable source of trade and resources.