The fairy tale ends: How a British prince turned into a frog

The prince categorically denied these allegations, claiming the photo in which he is seen with his arm around Virginia was a fake.

At one point in 2019, Andrew agreed to give a long interview to the BBC’s Newsnight. He was certain the journalists would bow to the authority of the monarchy, listen respectfully to his every word, and help him rehabilitate himself.

But the opposite happened: host Emily Maitlis remained impeccably polite, yet kept pressing Andrew with uncomfortable questions, giving the prince exactly the right amount of rope to hang himself. To the overwhelming majority of viewers, he appeared insincere, extraordinarily arrogant, and unable to refute anything convincingly. His attempts at justification were clumsy and wholly unpersuasive, and he even tried to patch up Epstein’s reputation along the way. Journalists unanimously called the interview a complete disaster, and public reaction was so explosive that Elizabeth II was forced to intervene, relieving Andrew of all his duties as a member of the royal family.

She did not live long enough to see her middle son stripped of all his titles and facing full-scale police investigation, but as a result of his actions, the queen’s previously impeccable reputation has also suffered. Many fault her for the decision to “buy off” Virginia Giuffre in 2022, when she was paid a large sum (according to some reports, as much as 12 million pounds). This happened as part of an out-of-court settlement after Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew, and the public saw the payment as an indirect admission of his guilt.

Brother against brother

The portions of the Epstein files that were released in the United States over the past few months showed that the former prince had been even more closely linked to the financier pedophile than was previously believed. It also emerged that Andrew had passed his friend confidential information — information obtained in his role as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy — which he had no right to disclose. In particular, it concerned an analysis of investment opportunities in certain Asian countries, a tip that could have given Epstein the chance to profit.

This became the grounds for suspecting the prince of an official offense, and it is for this indiscretion that he may yet have to answer in court. However, before that can happen, the Crown Prosecution Service must assess the strength of the evidence against him. If the case does go forward, then according to historical tradition, the charges will be brought in the name of the monarch: King Charles III versus Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — the king against his own brother. It sounds absurd, but in the court of public opinion, Andrew has already been found fully and irrevocably guilty.

For the British monarchy to continue to serve as a near-sacred institution, the royals must meet royally high standards — embodying the values and dignity of the country and its people. At a minimum, they must be regarded as decent.

For the nearly two centuries beginning with the reign of Queen Victoria, Britain had been mostly fortunate in its monarchs, though in 1936 there was a misfire. Edward VIII was an admirer of the Nazis and, overall, a man wholly unsuited to the role of moral leader. In addition, he married the divorced American Wallis Simpson. As a result, his reign lasted less than a year, after which he abdicated in favor of his brother, the father of Elizabeth II, who reigned as George VI. The latest George was rightly regarded as modest, dutiful, and almost an exemplary monarch, held in great respect, and his daughter continued that tradition. The thought that someone like Andrew even hypothetically might have ended up on the throne horrifies Britons and even undermines confidence in the soundness of the current constitutional order.