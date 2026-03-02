China has publicly condemned the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, stressing that the military operation lacked authorization from the UN Security Council and violated the fundamental principles of international law. Beijing also expressed support for the sovereignty of “all countries of the Persian Gulf,” including Iran. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that his country sees the risk of large-scale regional escalation and is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities. China separately endorsed a statement by the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which reaffirmed the priority of diplomatic means in resolving the crisis.

Beijing underscored the consistency of its stance against the use of force and “infringement on the sovereignty of states, including Iran.” The country’s foreign ministry also stressed its readiness to work with international institutions to curb escalation and preserve stability in the Middle East. According to Chinese authorities, the current trajectory requires an “immediate cessation of strikes” and the activation of negotiation channels.

China warned that the rise in tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could harm the global economy. Amid the deteriorating situation, Beijing has reportedly evacuated more than 3,000 of its citizens from Iran and confirmed that one Chinese national had been killed by an airstrike in Tehran.

China’s foreign ministry also strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, calling it a “gross violation of state sovereignty.” The ministry said further escalation is unacceptable and that the key role in resolving the crisis should remain with the UN Security Council. Beijing denies reports of a purported transfer of advanced missiles to Iran.

Russia and several other countries have likewise condemned the actions of Washington and Jerusalem as violations of international law. The European Union and the UN have called for restraint amid the rapid escalation in the region. At the same time, the EU has stressed that it condemns Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as the Tehran regime’s repression of its own population. The United States and Israel have described the strikes on Iran as an act of collective self-defense and a preemptive move against the ayatollahs’ nuclear and missile programs.