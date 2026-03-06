Ukraine’s Navy says it struck a Russian helicopter with a drone on the Sivash drilling platform in the Black Sea for the first time

On the night of March 4-5, Ukraine’s Navy, together with the country’s Special Operations Forces, struck Russian troops on the Sivash drilling platform, located in the Black Sea’s Holitsynske gas field. For the first time, they hit a Russian helicopter on the offshore platform using a drone, the navy’s press service said.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, Russia uses the platform as a point for observation and communications relay, and also to deploy electronic warfare systems and short-range air defense. Those systems have been used to control strike drones aimed against infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa and Mykolaiv regions and to threaten civilian shipping.

