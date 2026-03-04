At least five Russian warships damaged by Ukrainian drone strikes in port of Novorossiysk

At least five Russian ships were damaged during a Ukrainian drone attack on the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on the night of March 1-2, according to a report by the Telegram channel Dossier Shpiona (lit. “Dossier of a Spy”).

According to the initial data, the anti-submarine ships Yeysk and Kasimov were hit. The minesweeper Valentin Pikul was also believed to have sustained significant damage. The Telegram channel did not identify the other two ships damaged in the UAV attack.

On March 2, the Ukrainian open source intelligence (OSINT) project Exilenova+ published an image of a pier in the port of Novorossiysk showing an apparent stain “in the area of Project 1124 Albatros ships.” Both the Yeysk and Kasimov belong to that class.

