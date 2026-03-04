Russia’s Transport Ministry blames Ukraine for attack on Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz in Mediterranean as photos show hole in hull

On the morning of March 4, Russia’s Transport Ministry confirmed reports that a fire had broken out on the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz (IMO: 9243148) in the Mediterranean Sea, with the ministry blaming Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels for the attack. Open source intelligence (OSINT) analysts published footage of the ship taken from the air (1, 2), in which a large hole can be seen in its hull.

According to the Transport Ministry’s version of events, the Ukrainian sea drones were launched from the coast of Libya. All 30 crew members who were on board were evacuated. There were no reports of injuries.

The ministry said the tanker was traveling from the port of Murmansk with cargo “processed in full compliance with all international rules.” The Russian Transport Ministry called what happened “an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy.”

The OSINT analyst H I Sutton noted that although the Arctic Metagaz is still afloat, the strike against it was “a complete loss for Russia.”

