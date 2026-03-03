Sanctioned Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz catches fire in the Mediterranean Sea

A vessel on fire in the Mediterranean Sea is likely the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Arctic Metagaz (IMO: 9243148), according to reports from maritime open source intelligence (OSINT) analyst H. I. Sutton, Greek media outlet Naftemporiki, and trade publication gCaptain.
Videos of the burning LNG carrier appeared on X and Telegram, with several accounts claiming the fire was preceded by explosions. A representative of the Greek company Diaplous Group, which specializes in maritime security and risk management, confirmed the fire to gCaptain’s reporters. “We can confirm it happened, but we do not know any further details at this time,” the representative said. As H. I. Sutton noted, the video had not been published previously, which adds credibility to arguments that the footage is authentic.
On Feb. 18, Arctic Metagaz loaded LNG at Russia’s sanctioned Saam floating storage unit, then traveled around Britain and Spain to enter the Mediterranean. According to data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence made available to The Insider, Arctic Metagaz stopped transmitting an automatic identification system (AIS) signal on March 2 at about 9:30 p.m. Moscow time as it exited Malta’s exclusive economic zone.
Starboard Maritime Intelligence | The Insider
According to data from Flightradar24, a Turkish navy ATR 72-600 patrol aircraft was circling near the vessel’s last known location, suggesting regional services were monitoring the situation.
Naftemporiki wrote that at about 4 a.m. local time the vessel may have come under attack, after which several explosions occurred. There has been no official confirmation of that information.
Arctic Metagaz is one of about a dozen vessels involved in transporting sanctioned LNG from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project to buyers at the Chinese terminal in Beihai, according to Ukrainian intelligence. During those voyages, the vessel is reported to have used so-called spoofing (the transmission of distorted AIS data) in violation of international maritime law.
Sanctions
In November 2023 and February 2024, the U.S. and UK, respectively, imposed sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which is of strategic importance to the Russian government.
On Aug. 23, 2024, as part of expanded restrictive measures against entities supporting the development of Arctic LNG 2 and other prospective Russian energy projects, the United States imposed sanctions on seven LNG tankers.
On Feb. 24 and March 4, 2025, the European Union and Switzerland, respectively, imposed sanctions on the tanker Arctic Metagaz for facilitating or supporting activities aimed at the operation, development, or expansion of Russia’s energy sector, including its energy infrastructure. The EU sanctions entered into force on Feb. 25, 2025.
Canada imposed sanctions on the vessel on Feb. 21, 2025. New Zealand adopted similar measures on June 19, 2025.