Betting on the Kurds: The U.S. is trying to use Kurdish forces in Iran against the ayatollahs

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In some key respects, the war waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran mirrors another war — the one Russia is waging against Ukraine. First, the U.S. military and its political leadership, much like Russia’s in 2022, appears to have had no backup plan in the event that the opponent refused to capitulate in the first days. Second, the entourage of U.S. President Donald Trump, much like Vladimir Putin’s, is busy coining euphemisms to portray a full-fledged war as something less bloody and dangerous than what it really is. Where the Russians came up with “special military operation,” the Americans speak of “limited combat operations.” And just as Putin once appealed directly to Ukrainians for help in overthrowing their leaders, Trump is now counting on Iranian and Iraqi Kurds, hoping that their participation will turn the tide of the fighting. The chances that the Kurds will respond to his call are clearly greater than those Putin had with Ukrainians — but even if the Kurds do begin following American instructions, that still wouldn’t be enough to guarantee a U.S. victory.

On March 3, 2026 — the fourth day of the war against Iran — Trump called Mustafa Hijri, a politician popular among Iranian Kurds. Just a week before the start of the war, Hijri had created the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan.

On the eve of this phone call, the opposition Coalition published its first declaration, calling on Iranians to engage in acts of civil resistance against the regime and urging soldiers and officers of the army and security services to break with the “remnants of the Islamic regime.” The Coalition warned that switching to the side of the people was their last chance to survive.

According to information leaked to journalists, Trump asked Hijri to move beyond calls and take up arms against the regime of the ayatollahs. Around the same time, Trump reportedly made a similar proposal to Kurdish leaders in neighboring Iraq.

In both cases, the American president promised his interlocutors assistance with weapons and intelligence, as well as air support for their offensive. However, the conversation with Iraqi Kurdish leaders reportedly included a direct ultimatum: either you support us and our plan, or we will consider you allies of the Iranian authorities.