The censorship shelf: Why some of Russia’s best films are being pulled from release without ever reaching audiences

The discussion at the Duma would likely have passed unnoticed had it not been for the remarks of director Alexei German Jr., who in cautious terms spoke out against oversight by state agencies. “If we keep multiplying supervisory bodies, we will simply suffocate,” he argued. He also criticized censorship, saying, “Excessive regulation right now may hinder the development of domestic cinema.” All of this was voiced less in defense of creative freedom than out of pure pragmatism. The industry needs rules so that it can follow them. “It is very important for us to understand,” German said, “what we are allowed to talk about and what we are not.”

Last summer, Mikhail Shvydkoy, Vladimir Putin’s special representative for international cultural cooperation and also a theater producer and critic, published a column on a similar theme in the government’s official newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta. In Shvydkoy’s view, it is primarily the quality of works that suffers due to the many “requirements that are difficult to formalize from a legal point of view” and the lack of uniform rules. “You cannot create while keeping on your desk decrees of the president of the Russian Federation and law books that include not only the Civil Code but also the Criminal Code,” Shvydkoy wrote.

Given all of the above, it is not difficult to conclude that the more pragmatic part of the cultural establishment is trying to negotiate with the state over the boundaries of its censorial role in artists’ lives. Artists, in time, would presumably come up with ways to get around those boundaries, as they did in Soviet times. But Shvydkoy himself seems to understand how difficult such a task would be.

“It would be far more honest to return to censorship, handled by professionals rather than bureaucrats from various agencies, who themselves do not fully understand what they are supposed to fear in order not to lose their jobs. Yes, restoring the institution of censorship would not be cheap. It would require not hundreds but thousands of enlightened servants of the state. But perhaps only that could preserve a healthy environment in the creative sphere.”

In essence, this is a call to restore the Soviet era of stagnation, when the newspaper Pravda hung on every post, Georgy Daneliya made films like Autumn Marathon, and every artist clearly knew what was allowed and what was not. But such rules are the product of long and compromise-laden relations between artist and state. Does the current state need such relations, given that under its command are squads of “public activists” capable, at nothing more than a signal from above, of smashing a Vadim Sidur exhibition, dousing an unwanted artist with paint in a public place, or “canceling” any film or play, while another part of society has either left the country or has been buried under a pile of repressive laws?

For the authorities, it is much easier to keep both the intelligentsia and the people, as the classic said, “in a state of permanent astonishment,” declaring through their spokespeople and thinkers that the children’s film Cheburashka, based on an iconic Soviet-era cartoon character, is “a harmful film product that corrupts our children” (in the words of lawmaker Dmitry Pevtsov). Or, more dramatically still: “The appearance of Cheburashka coincides with the transition to petty-bourgeois values and infantilism. That is how the USSR collapsed. Cheburashka destroyed it” — or, at least, that’s what happened according to the words of philosopher-provocateur Alexander Dugin.

